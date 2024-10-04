Coronation Street: As Carla gets a divorce from Peter, will he ever return to the Street?

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, October 4), Carla received her divorce papers from Peter. But, will he ever return?

Viewers will know that Peter left the Street on Boxing Day last year, ending his marriage to Carla.

Now, Carla and Peter’s divorce has been finalised… But, what does this mean for a potential Peter return in the future?

The divorce papers came through tonight (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter and Carla’s divorce

On Boxing Day last year, Peter and Carla ended their marriage in an emotion moment.

After Peter killed Stephen Reid with his car, tensions were high. And, Carla didn’t know how was best to help her husband.

Noticing that Peter was no longer happy in the relationship, Carla urged him to join his friend on his boat, knowing that it was his dream to get out of Weatherfield and travel.

The pair then kissed each other goodbye and never looked back. Getting the news that Peter had started seeing someone new after seeing pictures of him through Simon earlier this year, tonight, everything got real for Carla.

She received the divorce papers, finalising the end of her marriage to Peter. After being in a mood with everyone all day, she finally opened up to Ryan about how much receiving the papers had affected her.

Carla’s moving on… (Credit: ITV)

Will Peter ever return?

Peter Barlow seems to have fully moved on from Carla. He’s sailing at sea, with a new beau and son Simon by his side.

And, in scenes to come, it looks like Carla might be about to move on too as she feels a spark between herself and friend DS Lisa Swain.

Away from the cobbles, actor Chris Gascoyne is currently working on new projects. After appearing in panto, Chris has appearances to come in upcoming productions The Feud, and Go Away!.

There have been no talks of Chris reprising his role as Peter currently, but the door has been left open should he wish to return in the future.

Throughout the years, viewers have seen Peter Barlow come and go a number of times so we shouldn’t rule out a Peter return at some point down the line.

