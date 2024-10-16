Coronation Street star Callum Lill teases: ‘All will be revealed’ as fans convinced Joel is not dead

Coronation Street star Callum Lill has suggested Joel Deering could make a reappearance in upcoming flashback scenes on the soap.

Several fans didn’t buy the fact Joel was dead after his murder was confirmed by police. A whodunnit investigation has broken out, but Callum could have given a huge sign in his latest social media post.

Could the ultimate soap villain be set to return to the Coronation Street?

Could Joel be back? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Callum Lill to return?

At the end of September, Joel mysteriously disappeared after his grooming crimes came to light.

Police grew concerned after he failed to appear at a hearing. A frantic search broke out, with a suicide note being found.

However, conflicting reports were revealed after it was known Joel changed cars and CCTV footage revealed him talking to his dad before he left.

A few days later, someone spotted a body in the canal and it was later identified as Joel.

However, coroners revealed he passed away after a blow to the head, which broke out a murder investigation.

Several fans were unhappy as the crook escaped prison time, but actor Callum Lill, who plays Joel, suggested he could be back.

Besides, it was Joel’s dad who identified the body – could he have lied?

Someone killed Joel – but who? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Callum Lill sends fans wild with online post

Callum shared a photo of Joel on the cobbles via his Instagram and added the caption: “Joel has been murdered but who, how, why? All will be revealed… Stay tuned.”

Fans flooded the comments with speculation on Callum’s message – and what it could mean for Joel. Maybe flashback scenes, or maybe he’s back from ‘the dead…?’

“I think he’s still alive,” wrote one fan with an emoji depicting a side eye. Another added: “I’m not convinced! Did the dad knowingly ID another body so that Joel could go free?”

A third viewer penned: “I can’t see Joel being dead, there is only Kit who saw his body. I think that there is going to be a twist to this storyline and either Kit or Swain are involved in it.”

A fourth wished: “Just like Lauren was murdered? That’s me hoping Calum is returning.”

