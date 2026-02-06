Coronation Street is back on screens tonight (Fri, Feb 6)! Here’s when and how you can watch it

Coronation Street will air on ITV tonight after a brief break (Friday, February 6).

Sports coverage and special programming have been playing havoc with ITV’s schedules lately, leaving soap fans constantly checking when their favourites are on.

We’ve got all the details you need so you don’t miss a minute of the latest drama.

Corrie won’t air tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street normally airs on ITV from 8.30pm to 9pm as part of the channel’s new ‘soap power hour.’

The soap will air at this usual time tonight (Friday, February 6).

Viewers who don’t want to wait can watch the episode early on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Debbie goes to court (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Tonight on Coronation Street, Debbie readies herself for court while Ronnie pushes her to stay on schedule. Her heart sinks when Ryan tells her Carl left her flat key at reception. She rushes to find Carl, pleading with him to come, but as Debbie faces her sentence, his absence hits hard – even with Ronnie, Kevin, Abi, and Ryan there to support her. Meanwhile, Sarah begins to question Todd’s money troubles, David and Shona clash, and Bernie reluctantly lets Mal lend a hand in the café.

Soap power hour schedule in 2026

Corrie had a major shift back in October 2024, when daily episodes began streaming on ITVX from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures from the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes are on the horizon too, as ITV prepares to roll out a new ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new schedule, Corrie will no longer air just three nights a week. Instead, it will be shown every weekday, Monday to Friday, from 8.30pm to 9pm, with each episode running for half an hour. New episodes will continue to drop on ITVX every morning at 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Debbie is Carl’s real mum in surprising twist

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!