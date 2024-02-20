Coronation Street and Emmerdale confirm tours are back this year as they release new dates

Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans will be thrilled to hear that ITV Studios has announced new dates for set visits and also behind-the-scenes experiences!

Because both soaps film a lot of episodes each week – almost the equivalent of a feature film – it’s the weekends when fans get the chance to visit the sets.

And those visits often reveal set changes and even an occasional glimpse at a future storyline! Which means no two tours are ever the same – so that’s why some fans return over and over!

Fans can visit the famous street (Credit: ITV)

Star tours!

Last year both Emmerdale and Corrie introduced ‘Star Tours’ where the visitors are shown the sights of the cobbles and the village by a cast member. The fans and the cast enjoyed this so much that they’ve been brought back for this year!

And that’s not all.

Last year the Coronation Street Experience opened. It includes a cafe, cinema and exhibition floor to give fans the chance to get up close to legendary props and costumes – including Gemma Winter Brown‘s fabulous light-up wedding dress!

Fans can snap a pic at Roy’s! (Credit: ITV)

Replica Roy’s!

Visitors can also take the weight off with a sit down in the replica Roy’s Rolls and have their photo taken behind the bar at the replica Rovers.

Plus, there are more exciting activities and events planned including special cinema screenings. And after last year’s sell-out event, An Evening with Todd Boyce (AKA killer Stephen Reid), there are more ‘Evening with….’ events coming up too.

Fancy a stroll through Emmerdale village? (Credit: ITV)

Visit the Emmerdale village on the tour

Meanwhile in Emmerdale this year, visitors can join the tour by coach from the beautiful Harewood House estate. The village is hidden away in the grounds of Harewood and guests can take a stroll through Emmerdale, taking in The Woolpack, David’s Shop and also even pay their respects at the world’s only permanent ‘fake graveyard’!

Bookings are now open for both experiences. You can find out more about a trip to Coronation Street here, and Emmerdale here. Details of additional ‘super soap’ events will be released throughout 2024.

