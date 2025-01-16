Abi Webster had visions of her late son Seb Franklin on Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, January 15) as actor Harry Visinoni briefly reprised his role.

After Mason’s death, Abi’s trauma over Seb’s tragic passing started to resurface as she experienced visions of him in the kitchen.

Seb died in 2021, but as he ‘returns from the dead,’ here’s what actor Harry Visinoni has been up to since leaving the ITV soap.

Harry left Corrie in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Who is Harry Visinoni?

Harry Visinoni is an actor from Manchester.

He is now 25 years old and has appeared in both Doctors and Coronation Street.

Harry’s currently represented by Alex Priestley Talent.

Seb was Abi’s son (Credit: ITV)

Who did Harry Visinoni play on Coronation Street?

Harry played the character of Seb Franklin on Coronation Street between 2016-2021.

Seb was Abi Franklin’s (now Webster’s) son and was originally the boyfriend of Faye Windass.

Abi was a drug addict, with Seb’s dad Darren abusing both him and his twin siblings Charlie and Lexi.

The twins were taken into care and adopted, despite Abi getting clean and with Seb doing everything to remain with his brother and sister.

During his time on the cobbles, Seb worked as a builder for serial killer Pat Phelan, discovered he was HIV positive, and had a loving relationship with Nina Lucas.

Seb was killed by Corey Brent (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Seb Franklin on Coronation Street?

Sadly, Seb’s relationship with Nina wasn’t of everyone’s approval. The pair found themselves involved with Corey Brent and Kelly Neelan’s gang who soon started targeting Nina for her goth appearance.

As Nina and Seb tried to run away, they were attacked. But, sadly, Corey Brent kicked and kicked Seb so much that his injuries were too severe. Abi was devastated to hear about Seb’s attack on her hen night.

Seb ended up dying the next day as a result of the hate crime.

Mason’s death has triggered Abi’s visions of Seb (Credit: ITV)

Abi’s visions of Seb on Corrie

This week on Corrie, Abi started having visions of her late son Seb. She had been at the scene just after teenager Mason Radcliffe was stabbed, with Abi relating Mason’s death to Seb’s.

Last night, Abi had a vision that Seb was with her in the kitchen, putting a necklace on her. Seb kissed her on the cheek as Abi went over the last conversation she had with her son, asking him to be her best man.

These visions are set to continue over the coming weeks, with Abi’s mental health beginning to deteriorate.

Harry has had a busy few years (Credit: ITV)

Harry Visinoni life since leaving cobbles

Since leaving the cast of Coronation Street in May 2021, Harry hasn’t done anymore television work.

However, he has been busy. Between 2022-2023, Harry appeared on stage in the theatre production of Jumping the Shark.

He’s also posted rare photos on his Instagram page, giving a glimpse of life after Corrie, showcasing holiday snaps in Australia and Greece.

He’s now training with The London Meisner Company.

