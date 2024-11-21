Coronation Street fans have shared their concerns for Nina Lucas after noticing she has seemingly ‘disappeared’ from the ITV soap. The fan favourite hasn’t been seen on-screen for a few weeks and has been noticeably absent from any recent storylines.

Fans have shared their confusion over the lack of scenes involving Nina, who is an integral part of the Weatherfield community.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nina’s ‘disappearance’ in Coronation Street.

Nina hasn’t been seen on Coronation Street for a while (Credit: ITV)

Nina’s ‘disappearance’ in Coronation Street

Despite her close ties to many Weatherfield residents, Nina Lucas has been absent from recent episodes. She hasn’t been part of any of the latest storylines on Coronation Street, leaving fans confused about where the character is.

Some soap fans have been discussing Nina’s disappearance on social media. Many have shared fun theories about where Roy’s niece could be, while others have begged soap bosses to give her a new storyline.

“Where’s Nina??? She just seems to have disappeared!?!,” one Coronation Street viewer wrote on Reddit. A second responded: “I’ve been wondering as well.”

Another soap fan commented: “I know, right? And they really need to give her a decent storyline.”

Sharing a theory about Nina’s whereabouts, someone added: “She is upstairs in the flat, watching old episodes of Corrie trying desperately to figure out if she and Asha are a couple or not,” while someone else joked: “She’s in hibernation cupboard until she’s needed again.”

We miss Nina! (Credit: ITV)

Nina’s absence explained

While no formal explanation has been given for Nina’s absence in Coronation Street, it seems there may be a simple reason for her disappearance.

Over on social media, actress Mollie Gallagher – who has played Nina since 2019 – has been sharing sun-soaked snaps from a lengthy getaway to America. Mollie has been busy travelling to locations including Los Angeles and San Diego over recent months.

The soap star’s trip may explain why fans are missing her on the cobbles.

