Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, October 28), saw Lisa Swain reveal her bruises to viewers before a shock flashback aired.

On the night of Joel’s death, Lisa was seen near the precinct, warning someone off with a crowbar.

But, what happened to her? How did she get those bruises? Here are 5 top theories!

Lisa wanted Joel out of her daughter’s life (Credit: ITV)

1. She fought with Joel

Lisa’s made her hatred for Joel well known. He was threatening her own daughter, Betsy, after all.

The Weatherfield detective has always done right by the law (or so we think), but did protecting her daughter come first on the night of September 27th?

Did Lisa whack Joel on the head with the crowbar she was holding? She was adamant that Joel was dead even before his body was found… But, how could she have been so sure? Did she get into a fight with him? Did she finish him off?

One fan wondered: “Loved that ending, did Lisa kill Joel?”

Was she knocked over on purpose? (Credit: ITV)

2. Deliberately knocked over

Viewers paying particular attention to detail last night heard a car revving its engine at the end of the episode, wondering if Lisa was knocked over by a car on purpose…

Was she deliberately driven at whilst trying to catch someone doing something they shouldn’t have been? Joel perhaps?

One fan on X commented: “No but what happened to our Lisa?! She was facing off with someone in a car, so did they clip her/run her over as they drove off? Or got out, grab the baton, and use it against her? And, again, why couldn’t she report it?!”

Is there a simple explanation for all of this? (Credit: ITV)

3. An accident

In Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of this week, Lisa makes out to Betsy that she got the bruises at a self defence class at work.

Could she be telling the truth and just didn’t want to worry her daughter? Perhaps the whole flashback was all part of some police training exercise… unlikely.

Was Betsy lashing out? (Credit: ITV)

4. Betsy beat her

We know that it’s coming up to the third anniversary of Becky’s death, and it’s possible that rebellious Betsy is taking this badly as she grieves her other mum.

Lisa’s got a lot on her plate, working at the station and trying to parent Betsy. But, has everything taken a worrying turn? Did Betsy beat her own mum in a moment of rage? Some fans think so…

“Lisa is definitely in pain down her side. I really hope Betsy hasn’t lashed out at her or something.”

Did she do this to herself? (Credit: ITV)

5. Self harm

Cast our minds back to a few weeks ago and Lisa was telling Carla how she sometimes thought about getting killed and not waking up everyday to the constant pressure she was under.

Now, some fans have remembered this conversation and fear that Lisa injured herself as a form of self harm.

One person theorised: “At first I thought Lisa was self harming or Betsy was abusing her now I think she got into an altercation with Joel which led to his death. Either way Lisa seems the most likely culprit at the moment.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!