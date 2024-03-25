Colson Smith shares Coronation Street ‘spoiler’ as he’s handed script hours after leaving CBB

Colson Smith shared a Coronation Street spoiler on Good Morning Britain earlier today (March 25).

The actor could be seen donning a police uniform whilst sat in the soap’s famous Rovers Return pub, during an interview on the ITV morning show.

The Celebrity Big Brother star explained that he has already received his Corrie script and spilled details on his upcoming storyline.

The star was interviewed on GMB after his stint in the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith shares Coronation Street spoiler

Colson chatted with Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid earlier today, discussing that he received a Coronation Street script very shortly after leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Dressed in his Craig Tinker costume, Colson joked:”Today I only have one line so I can’t complain!”

When quizzed on the line, he confessed that it was just a four word line. He said the line was simply: “How old are you?”

Richard Arnold exclaimed: “Spoiler alert! Spoiler alert!”

GMB host Richard quickly joked that Colson has a whole week to learn the line.

Colson went on to explain that he returned to work very quickly after the CBB wrap party. He said: “I came straight out of the house, slept in London, had the wrap party then into a car and back on the beat.”

It’s back to work today for @itvcorrie star @colsonsmith after he left the @bbuk house on Friday and he exclusively reveals what his first line is! pic.twitter.com/eiP5ZTYDes — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 25, 2024

Colson Smith on Celebrity Big Brother

The star made it to the final of the 2024 series of CBB, but was pipped to the post by runner-up Nikita Kuzmin and winner David Potts.

Fans of the show flocked to social media to praise Colson’s CBB stint as he appeared on GMB earlier today. One penned: “Great job well done Colson.”

Another wrote: “Loved Colson.”

A third added: “Congratulations Colson. You were the only genuine person in the house and should have won.”

A fourth said: “Loved getting to know @colsonsmith…but anyone else think he looked a bit like Fizz when dressed as Rapunzel.”

Another chimed in about Colson’s spoiler: “Now you spoilt for many of us who has not seen it yet, lucky for me lowered the volume.”

Colson Smith was a CBB finalist (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith shows off girlfriend at CBB final

Fans bagged a first glimpse of Colson Smith’s girlfriend Taylor after he was met by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best as he left the CBB house on Friday night (March 22).

“Go and see your loved ones, your girlfriend Taylor’s over there,” they told him.

Colson greeted Taylor, where he cradled her face and the pair shared an adorable kiss.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.