Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh raises eyebrows with hair transformation as he appears on This Morning

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh was among the series’ stars doing the rounds on daytime TV today (March 25).

While the Loose Women got to grips with Nikita Kuzmin, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were tasked with interviewing Louis Walsh on This Morning.

And, aside from the CBB star appearing to backtrack on all the catty things he said in the house, one other aspect of his appearance today raised eyebrows…

Louis Walsh raised eyebrows with his hairstyle on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh backtracks on outrageous comments

Speaking about his outspoken behaviour, Louis explained it as being “an Irish thing”.

He told the hosts: “I think it’s an Irish thing, we tend to say what we feel.”

Louis added: “I wasn’t being malicious about it. I was just kind of telling people what they’re really like. You know, I wasn’t being malicious. Nobody is perfect and I have worked with people that I’ve said things about that I kind of regret. I do regret that, especially on national [television] but that’s me. I’m very outspoken.”

Why has Louis had his hair piece made into a tribute to Jedward?

Addressing the comments Louis made about Ronan Keating, he added: “Ronan and I is a little bit of panto, I loved working with him. He was a great worker, he’s very driven, very good and he sacked me… So I don’t say great things about him but I don’t resent him and he’s a good person. So I have to put that out there and it’s a bit of panto between the two of us.”

Simon Cowell was also in for an apology of sorts.

Louis told Ben and Cat that Simon Cowell hadn’t been in touch over the weekend, explaining: “No, because it’s not his show but I love Simon and I love working with him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

‘Has Louis had a fight with his hair?’

However, it wasn’t what Louis said but how he looked that garnered comments on social media. With viewers used to seeing Louis more relaxed in the CBB house, his coiffed look today left some fans of the show surprised.

“Did Louis [bleep] off the hair person?” asked one viewer. “Has Louis had a fight with his hair?” asked another.

“Why has Louis had his hair piece made into a tribute to Jedward?” another joked. “Louis looks… weird,” another agreed.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

