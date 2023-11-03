Over in Emmerdale last night (Thursday, November 2), Sam worried that he’d been the one to kill Craig.

He revealed that he’d beaten Craig up on the night of his death, telling everyone that he was going to go and hand himself in to the police.

Now Emmerdale fans have blasted Cain for letting Sam take the blame for Craig’s murder.

Sam beat Craig up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sam believed that he killed Craig

Last night, Sam opened up to the Dingles about what happened after he’d kidnapped Craig.

Sam and Cain had jumped into the car and had caught up with Lydia’s rapist.

Cain then encouraged Sam to get revenge on Craig, prompting Sam to beat Craig up.

When they left Craig he was alive, however Sam then worried that Craig has died from his injuries.

With Lydia furious with Sam, Sam started making his way to hand himself in to the police before being deterred.

However, Cain knew the truth – Sam wasn’t the one to finish Craig off. Kim Tate’s horse was.

Kim’s horse, Ice, had kicked Craig and had killed him before Cain persuaded Kim to let Craig die without calling for an ambulance.

Cain let Sam take the blame (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast Cain for his treatment of Sam

Emmerdale fans have now blasted Cain for his treatment of Sam. They can’t believe that he let Sam take the blame for Craig’s murder despite knowing that he wasn’t the one to kill him.

One fan wrote: “Cain is going to set Sam up for murder… not very Dingle Code that is it?…”

Another viewer added: “I’m not really sure why Cain doesn’t unburden Sam (& Lydia) with the truth tbh.”

A third person said: “This episode is a prime example of how a Emmerdale have completely forgotten the history of characters. Cain goes from taking the fall for Alice’s murder when it was Sam that helped her die and going on the run for him to now letting Sam believe he killed Craig [bleep.]”

Will the police rumble Cain and Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Cain get found out?

Cain and Kim teamed up to make sure that Craig never hurt Lydia or anyone else again. They both know what really happened but are refusing to say anything.

With Sam thinking that he’s the real killer, will Cain and Kim be found out for their involvement in Craig’s death?

