Over in Emmerdale last night (Thursday, November 2), the truth was finally revealed to viewers over who killed Craig.

Sam Dingle had believed that he was the one to kill Lydia’s attacker when in reality Kim’s horse was the true culprit.

Now, Emmerdale fans have declared Kim and Cain working together as ‘iconic.’

Kim’s horse killed Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim Tate’s horse killed Craig

Last night, Sam believed that he was the one to kill Craig after he added more detail about what really happened on the night of Craig’s death.

Sam and Cain had caught up with Craig in the car, with Sam getting out and beating Craig up.

Cain let Sam carry on thinking that he was the one to kill Craig when in fact he knew that someone else had finished him off.

Kim Tate had been riding her horse when she’d seen Craig over in one of the Home Farm fields in a bad way.

Her horse, Ice, then kicked Craig and ended up killing him. Instead of ringing for an ambulance, Kim was persuaded by Cain to let Craig die.

She then let Ice run away so that the evidence wouldn’t lead back to her.

Fans are loving the duo (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans brand Kim and Cain duo as ‘iconic’

Emmerdale fans have loved seeing Kim and Cain team up as partners in crime together, branding them ‘iconic.’

One fan commented: “Cain, Kim and the horse. The murderous trio we have to stan.”

Another person praised: “Kim’s horse killed the man, then Cain encourages her to cover it up… Didn’t know what to expect but it certainly wasn’t this. But it was nice to see the two who hate each other team up again – and for the second time since exposing Caleb’s revenge plot!”

Kim’s horse killed the man, then Cain encourages her to cover it up… Didn’t know what to expect but it certainly wasn’t this #Emmerdale But it was nice to see the two who hate each other team up again – and for the second time since exposing Caleb’s revenge plot! 👏🏻 — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) November 2, 2023

Omg Kim & Cain alliance absolutely LOVE that 👏👏💪👌 #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Shaheen (@topgooner100) November 2, 2023

https://twitter.com/niallhoran/status/1720175244852289764

A third viewer said: “OMG a Kim & Cain alliance, absolutely LOVE that.”

A final Emmerdale fan exclaimed: “Cain and Kim working together – iconic! I bet he’ll owe her – big time! And she’ll collect.”

Will Kim and Cain get found out? (Credit: ITV)

Will Kim and Cain get caught?

Kim and Cain have made sure that they’re alibis are perfect, but could they slip up and land themselves in it?

They’ve tried their best to get rid of the evidence, but will this be enough to throw everyone off the scent? Will Kim and Cain get caught for covering up what really happened to Craig?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Will Kim and Cain get caught? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!