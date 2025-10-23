Brody Michaelis star Ryan Mulvey reveals he’s ‘unemployed’ as he teases Coronation Street exit

Ryan Mulvey – known for playing rebellious teen Brody Michaelis – has teased that he’s about to exit Coronation Street.

And not only leaving, he looks to have already finished filming as he’s revealed he’s now ‘unemployed.’

The star took to his social media this week to update fans on his latest career status.

Brody’s had a rollercoaster of a year (Credit: ITV)

Brody Michaelis’ rollercoaster year in Corrie

Brody Michaelis rocked up onto the ITV soap at the start of 2025, being introduced as a bad boy mate of Dylan Wilson’s in the STC.

He soon started giving Dylan a hard time, and pressurising him into carrying out orders.

Once he got released, he and Dylan managed to find themselves on good terms. But, Brody’s troublesome streak didn’t end there. He formed a habit of stealing and causing fights with neighbours, struggling when his dad Mick went on the run and ended up getting locked up for killing Craig Tinker.

Brody was then in for a shocker when Mick Michaelis disowned him once it was revealed that Kit Green was actually Brody’s biological father. Bernie Winter – Brody’s grandma – tried to look out for the struggling teen as best she could.

She tried to get him back on the right path when Brody’s mum Lou was also locked up.

Shanice and Joanie – Brody’s two sisters – were fostered by Sally and Tim Metcalfe. And, Brody bagged himself a job at the garage.

But, is it almost time for Brody’s story to come to an end? Could he soon be leaving the Street?

Has he already finished filming? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Ryan Mulvey drops huge ‘hint’ he’s filmed Brody exit

Ryan Mulvey – who plays Brody – has shocked fans with his latest post on the social media platform TikTok. He posted a day in the life, but this one included a detail that sent the comment section into a frenzy.

He titled the montage of clips: ‘Life of an unemployed actor: Day 1,’ with fans now convinced that he’s finished filming on the ITV soap as Brody Michaelis.

In the video, Ryan could be seen showing his daily routine now that he’s not working. He could be seen making cups of tea, going to the gym, and opening a few parcels.

Fans then took to the comments to question whether this truly was the end for Brody Michaelis.

One fan wondered: “Is Brody leaving then?”

Another person panicked: “Wait what? You leaving Corrie?”

A third person exclaimed: “Some tea here!!,” noting that Ryan had seemingly just dropped a major Corrie exit bombshell.

It looks as though Ryan’s finished filming, but no official announcement has been made by Coronation Street yet so we’ll have to wait to see what Brody’s fate on the Street could be.

