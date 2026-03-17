EastEnders introduced two new faces today as Josh Goodwin and his adoptive mum, Sandra, arrived in Walford, instantly stirring up drama.

While their entrance caused plenty of tension on the Square, many viewers were left wondering where they recognised the actress Dawn Steele from.

Here is everything you need to know…

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Sandra got to know Kim and Denise today (Credit: BBC)

Sandra stirred up trouble in EastEnders

As Sandra arrived looking for answers about Jasmine, Kim and Denise took an instant dislike to her. Convinced she was a journalist, they went into defence mode… only to feel bad when they realised who Sandra really was.

As Sandra revealed she is Josh’s adoptive mum, Kim and Denise quizzed her about Josh and Jasmine’s childhood. But while they discovered Josh had a close relationship with Sandra, they were surprised to realise Sandra was hiding something from them.

Sandra admitted that she and her husband, Keith, fostered both Jasmine and Josh when they were four years old. But when Kim asked why the twins had been separated, Sandra mentioned an ‘incident’ that had meant Jasmine went to live somewhere else.

It was revealed that after Jasmine left, Sandra officially adopted Josh, but Jasmine cut all ties with them after that. The mystery deepened, however, when Kim asked Sandra what happened to her husband. Sandra glossed over that particular question, leaving fans to guess that something sinister had gone on between Keith and Jasmine in the past.

But while it remains to be seen what Sandra is hiding, fans might be wondering where they have seen the actress on screen before…

You might be wondering where you have seen Sandra before… (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Sandra in EastEnders?

Josh’s mum, Sandra Goodwin in EastEnders, is played by Dawn Steele. She has enjoyed a fantastic career for the last 25 years, including prominent roles in Holby City and Wild at Heart. Dawn has joined EastEnders for a short stint.

Speaking of her new EastEnders role, Dawn Steele said: “I was thrilled to be asked to play the role of Sandra. She arrives and throws a spanner or two into the Square!

“It was so great to go back to Elstree after the end of Holby City. Lots of the same crew (and a few cast!) are still there. It was joyful to see them all again.

“Everyone was so welcoming, and I really enjoyed learning new ways of filming. It really is a well-oiled machine, and everyone works so hard. But it was Sandra’s storyline and character that really made me want to do it. I’m sure viewers will be thrilled with another piece of the puzzle ahead of the trial. Sandra’s timing couldn’t be better, or worse…”

Dawn Steele as Ange Godard in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

What else has EastEnders star Dawn Steele been in?

Dawn is perhaps best known for playing Ange Godard in Holby City, one of her most high-profile roles.

She has also appeared as Alice Trevanion in Wild at Heart and Lexie MacDonald in Monarch of the Glen. She also starred as Annie Jandhu in River City.

More recently, viewers may recognise her from Shetland, where she played Stella Quinn in series 8. Or from BBC drama Granite Harbour as Cora Macmillan.

With Sandra already hinting at secrets from the past, it looks like Dawn’s latest role could bring even more drama to Walford in the weeks ahead.