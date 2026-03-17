EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Sandra’s dark secret about Jasmine and Josh’s past in early iPlayer episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s episode of EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and includes Sandra arriving with a huge secret.

Albert Square welcomes not one but two new faces in today’s EastEnders, and it doesn’t take long for things to turn dramatic.

Sandra and Josh Goodwin make their entrance, but in true Walford fashion, there is far more going on beneath the surface than first meets the eye.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Kim and Denise go into protective mode (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Sandra upsets Kim and Denise

Denise and Kim are miffed when they see a stranger asking the Walford locals about Jasmine. Assuming she is a journalist, the pair decide to set the record straight and take her to the salon to ‘talk’. However, once inside, Kim grabs Sandra by the collar and demands to know what she is doing.

Sandra is stunned and manages to explain that she is actually Josh’s mum, and that Anthony Trueman is his birth father. The news shocks Kim and Denise, and they quickly apologise by offering Sandra a cup of tea.

It doesn’t take long before the three women are getting along like a house on fire. Denise and Kim explain that they are ‘almost’ family to Josh and ask what he is like. Sandra is a proud mum and shows off photos of her son.

However, the mood sours when Sandra admits she and her husband, Keith, fostered Jasmine and Josh from the age of four, but an ‘incident’ meant the twins had to be separated. Kim tries to dig into what the incident is, but Sandra says she can’t talk about it.

Sandra reveals that she later adopted Josh, but not Jasmine. She also doesn’t mention her husband again. Kim asks what happened to Keith, but Sandra doesn’t answer… leaving everyone guessing.

Sandra opens up about Jasmine and Josh’s past (Credit: BBC)

Sandra wants answers about Anthony’s death

She asks what happened to Anthony, and although Denise and Kim are cagey at first, they eventually tell her everything. Sandra reveals she needs to know because she wants to protect her son.

Meanwhile, Josh has tracked his mum to Albert Square and makes a beeline for The Albert. As he gets a drink, he chats with Cindy, who asks what brings him to Walford. As the pair talk, neither has any idea that they shared a non-existent phone conversation the other week when Cindy answered Jasmine’s phone.

Sandra thanks Kim and Denise for bringing her up to speed about Jasmine, and heads off. But as they leave the salon, they bump into Josh, who is being thrown out of The Albert by Cindy, who is wrongly accusing him of dealing drugs in her bar.

Josh is cheeky with his mum, and it is clear the pair have a great relationship. He is happy to meet Denise and Kim, and Kim breaks the ice by saying he can call her ‘Aunty Kim’.

Josh meets Denise and Kim (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans make their predictions about Sandra

Fans are miffed that Sandra has a secret and want to know what happened to make her not adopt Jasmine.

Many are convinced it has something to do with Sandra’s husband, Keith. They also think that Jasmine could be to blame for whatever happened to him…

“I get the feeling that Keith got killed and Jasmine was involved,” predicted one fan on X. Another agreed: “I reckon Keith was abusive, and Jasmine hurt him to defend herself. But then he twisted things, hence the separation.”

What is Sandra hiding? (Credit: BBC)

Is Keith still alive?

Other fans think Sandra’s husband is still alive and did something to cause the twins to be separated…

“The easy thing to assume is that Jasmine did something to Josh when they were little. But the mentions about Sandra’s husband were weird. Did the husband do something and blame Jasmine? Or did Jasmine end up traumatised because of something he did? Then Sandra left her husband and gave up on Jasmine?” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “It seems the foster dad hurt Jasmine, and instead of standing by her, Sandra gave her up. Then she cut contact with them both afterwards.”