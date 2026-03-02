As Coronation Street digs back into Carla’s baby loss past in ITVX episode, the full story revisited

Carla Connor laid her heart bare to Lisa Swain in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 2), as an unexpected arrival brought painful memories flooding back.

The drama kicked off when a baby was left on Carla and Lisa’s doorstep. While Lisa quickly sprang into action, Carla was visibly shaken by the situation, clearly struggling with the idea of looking after little Connie.

Sensing something deeper was going on, Lisa tried to reassure her partner, gently offering to help. That was when Carla finally explained why the baby had left her so unsettled, opening up about a devastating chapter from her past that she’d rarely spoken about.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Carla was honest with Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Carla Connor opens up over baby loss as Connie arrives

Earlier, Lisa had spotted a woman unloading a car outside and went to speak to her. Back inside, she explained that the woman, Sheila, was Connie’s grandmother and Mandy’s mum. Mandy had left Connie in her care, but Sheila was due to have minor surgery and had no choice but to leave the baby temporarily with Carla and Lisa.

Carla, however, was adamant that Connie couldn’t stay. She insisted she didn’t know the first thing about caring for a baby, clearly overwhelmed by the responsibility. Lisa reassured her, promising she’d help every step of the way.

It was then that Carla revealed the real reason for her reaction. She told Lisa about the miscarriage she suffered years ago, explaining that she’d once been pregnant and excitedly looking forward to becoming a mum to a little girl, before losing the baby.

Carla admitted she believed she’d buried the pain, but Connie’s sudden appearance had brought everything rushing back. Her daughter would have been 11 by now, a thought that clearly still weighed heavily on her.

With Lisa’s support, Carla eventually softened and agreed that Connie could stay for now. She reasoned that babysitting would keep the baby from going into care and that Connie had already been through enough. Besides, as Carla wryly noted, the little one had Rob’s eyebrows.

Carla lost her baby (Credit: ITV)

Carla Connor’s tragic baby loss revisited

Carla’s miscarriage dates back to 2014, when she was pregnant with Peter Barlow’s baby. At the time, she was unsure about continuing the pregnancy and even went to an abortion clinic with Michelle.

However, Carla later changed her mind and began to embrace the idea of becoming a mum, excited about the prospect of having a daughter. Her pregnancy, though, unfolded during an intensely stressful period in her life.

Peter was having an affair with Tina McIntyre, who had secretly been killed by Carla’s brother, Rob Donovan. Tensions came to a head during a confrontation between Peter and Rob, which proved too much for Carla.

She collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where she was devastatingly told she had suffered a miscarriage five months into her pregnancy, losing the baby she’d grown so attached to.

Tonight’s scenes saw that long-buried grief resurface, as Carla was forced to confront a loss that has never truly left her.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!