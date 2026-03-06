Alison King’s real-life daughter is following in her acting footsteps and is being trained by two Coronation Street stars

Alison King’s Coronation Street character Carla Connor has unexpectedly found herself caring for a baby on the cobbles. But away from Weatherfield, the actress already has experience when it comes to motherhood in real life.

Carla Connor and Lisa Swain have been looking after Rob Donovan and Mandy’s baby – Connie – in recent scenes on the ITV soap. And while Carla might be finding her feet as a temporary carer, Alison herself has been raising her own daughter for years.

Connie is being looked after by Carla and Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Baby Connie in Coronation Street

This week, Carla Connor was stunned when she discovered a baby left on her doorstep. Lisa Swain soon spoke to the child’s grandmother. She learned she needed the couple to care for the baby while she underwent minor surgery.

The baby turned out to be Rob Donovan and Mandy’s daughter. This meant that Carla is actually little Connie’s aunt.

At first, Carla was hesitant about taking Connie in. She admitted to Lisa that she didn’t know the first thing about looking after a baby.

Her worries were also tied to painful memories. Carla had once been pregnant but tragically miscarried in 2014. The experience had long been pushed to the back of her mind. But, Connie’s sudden arrival brought those feelings rushing back.

Determined to help, Lisa promised to guide Carla through the basics of caring for a newborn. Before long, Carla began to warm to the smiley baby.

And while little Connie appears to be settling into life in Weatherfield, her new carers have certainly been kept busy – especially during a few sleepless nights.

Alison’s daughter has taken up acting (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Alison King’s real-life daughter following in her acting footsteps

Away from Coronation Street, Alison King is already a proud mum to her daughter. The actress shares daughter Daisy Mae Huckett with her ex Adam Huckett.

Daisy, who is now 17, is already showing an interest in acting – just like her famous mum.

Speaking to The Sun in 2024, Alison revealed that Daisy has been inspired by her career and is keen to pursue acting herself.

“It inspires Daisy to follow the path she wants to take, it can be a tricky industry but there’s nothing that Daisy loves more than to go to her acting school on a Saturday.

“She goes to Actor Tribe with Jennifer James (who played Geena Gregory) and Lee Boardman (Jez Quigley) there’s just nothing more inspiring than that.”

Daisy trains at the Actor Tribe acting school, where she learns from two former Coronation Street stars – Jennifer James and Lee Boardman.

Born on February 11, 2009, Daisy is largely kept out of the spotlight, with Alison choosing to keep her family life private away from the cameras.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!