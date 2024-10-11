9 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Zak’s funeral takes place as the Dingles are knocked for six

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the Dingles receive the sad news that Zak has passed away. They take comfort in each other as they reminisce about Zak.

Elsewhere, Billy is determined to keep on fighting, but how long can he keep it a secret from Dawn?

Here are 9 explosive Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Cain tells the family that Zak has died (Credit: ITV)

1. The Dingles learn of Zak’s death

Cain returns home from Scotland unexpectedly. The phone then rings as Moira answers it – it’s Debbie. She shares the tragic news to Cain that Zak has passed away.

Cain informs the rest of the family, including Sam, Belle, Charity and Chas, about Zak’s death. It’s a sad day for the Dingles and the village at large.

Sam, Belle and Cain reminisce about their father (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. The Dingles reminisce

The family take comfort in being with each other during this tough time. Cain and Sam find Belle outside, looking out over the field.

The trio are knocked for six by Zak’s passing and they reminisce about their late father.

Thanks to Chas, the Woolpack also becomes a space for mourning. Later, the Dingles gather and raise a glass to Zak’s memory.

The Dingles and villagers say goodbye to Zak (Credit: ITV)

3. Goodbye Zak

The villagers gather on Main Street to wave Sam and Cain off, as they poignantly leave for Scotland to bring Zak home.

Later in the week, the funeral takes place. A long-lost relative appears at the graveside, shocking the family. Who is it?

Moira gets news of an available date for her operation (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. Moira has another seizure

While she’s cooking, Moira has another seizure. She receives news of an operation slot the next day. But after the news about Zak, she avoids sharing the news with Cain.

She then decides to delay the operation, a decision which Matty questions.

Will comforts Kim (Credit: ITV)

5. Kim and Will share a moment

Kim is wrongfooted following another tender moment between her and Will at Home Farm.

Will comforts Kim over the loss of her old friend Zak. Will this change anything between the pair?

Mack tells Billy he wants to help (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: 6. Billy plans another fight

Billy tells Mack he is going to fight again, but asks Mack to keep it a secret. Mack tells Billy he won’t say anything and says he wants to help.

Meanwhile, Will gives Dawn cash and promises to negotiate her a loan. Billy is even more determined to go ahead with the unlicensed boxing match and provide a better life for his family.

Ruby talks to Chas (Credit: ITV)

7. Ruby learns of Caleb’s betrayal

Ruby receives an unexpected delivery of her mum’s ashes. She soon makes an impulsive decision on what to do with them.

Later, she drowns her sorrows in the Woolpack. Chas advises her to call the hospital and find out Helen’s final words, to help her get some closure.

Ruby discovers her mum was asking for her and hoping for a deathbed reconciliation. She is then stunned to hear that Caleb secretly visited Helen before her death. Ruby confronts her husband. What will he say?

Caleb and Will meet up (Credit: ITV)

8. Will and Caleb plot Kim’s downfall

Caleb’s under pressure from the bank, who he has lied to. Soon, Will and Caleb spur each other on in their plan to take down Kim.

When Kim asks Gabby to move back in at Home Farm, it spurs Will on and he goes to talk to Caleb about bringing Kim down soon.

9. Tom and Amelia go on a date

Tom and Amelia meet up at the cafe. Amelia is thrilled when Tom organises to go on a date that evening.

Later, they arrive at the Woolpack for their date. Is their relationship back on track?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside