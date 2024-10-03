Emmerdale star Lisa Riley teases huge character return amid Zak Dingle death scenes

Mandy Dingle and Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has revealed that a huge character is set to return to the soap amid Zak Dingle’s funeral.

With actor Steve Halliwell passing away at the end of 2023, the soap will soon air the sad death and funeral of his character, Zak.

Lisa Riley has now teased that a former Emmerdale character is set to return on screen for these heartbreaking scenes.

Zak’s death is looming (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Zak Dingle’s death

Actor Steve Halliwell sadly passed away last year in 2023, with the soap then preparing to film Zak’s funeral scenes as they write him out of the show off-screen.

The cast has now filmed Zak’s death and funeral scenes, with there bound to be not a single dry eye in the house.

Recently, Belle got the news that her dad was unwell and wasn’t in a good way.

Cain then went to Scotland to visit Zak, who is currently staying with Debbie.

Sadly though, Zak will soon pass away, with his funeral scenes set to air on screen shortly.

Someone is returning to the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley teases huge return amid Zak funeral

With the cast having already filmed Zak’s death and funeral scenes, Lisa Riley has now hinted at what these scenes will entail.

As well as emotions being high, a blast from the past is set to make an appearance.

Speaking to The Sun, actress Lisa Riley teased: “We filmed Steve’s memorial episode which goes out soon and it’s incredible.

“So so emotional. Tears all round. Really lovely though and for all us Dingles to be there.

“It was emotional to film but there is going to be someone coming from the past who will have repercussions for Mandy and Paddy and Vinny especially moving forward.”

But, who could this be? And, how will they impact Mandy, Paddy and Vinny’s lives?

