9 Casualty spoilers for tonight see Charlie fight for his life as his exit is revealed

It’s a sad day for Casualty fans on Saturday as spoilers reveal Charlie Fairhead will bid farewell to the ED after 38 years. And the question on everyone’s lips is: does Charlie die?

Last week saw him stabbed by crazed Kyle. As the team fight to save him, will Charlie’s exit be as final as it could be?

Here are nine Casualty spoilers for tonight’s epic swansong for Charlie Fairhead.

Casualty spoilers

Will Charlie survive this? (Credit: BBC)

1. Charlie fights for his life

As Charlie is wheeled in to resus for his stab wound, he is slipping in and out of consciousness. The team are worried, but will they make the right calls?

Charlie’s dreams of his past (Credit: BBC)

2. Flashback to Charlie’s youth

As he lies in the hospital, Charlie begins to flashback to his youth. We travel in his mind to the 1980s when he was applying for the job at Holby.

Hungover and late, Charlie is hosting a retirement party for nurse Shirley at his previous hospital. She tells him he has to pull his socks up if he wants the job at Holby.

He soon proves himself when a nail bomb explodes in London and he is called to action.

Stevie questions her abilities (Credit: BBC)

3. Dylan sides with Zoe

Back in the present day as Stevie and Zoe get to work on Charlie, Zoe argues with Stevie over the best way to treat him. Insisting she knows his history and knows the best way to handle it, Stevie is unsure how to proceed.

The nurses get confused over whose instructions to follow and Dylan soon arrives and takes over. It leaves Stevie feeling totally lost.

Can Stevie save Mel? (Credit: BBC)

4. Another crisis for Stevie

The crisis throws Stevie, who melts down to Faith about how she couldn’t handle herself. Stevie’s then called to the scene of Mel’s accident and realises she has to step up.

But once there and faced with saving her life, Stevie panics and questions herself. Iain helps her and talks her through it and they manage to stablise her.

However when they’re back at Holby, Stevie takes herself off shift, convinced she is no longer fit to be a doctor.

Charlie has met Stevie before Holby (Credit: BBC)

5. Stevie acts to save Charlie

It’s not long before things are looking bleak for Charlie. Both Zoe and Dylan are worried when test results come back with ominous results. They soon realise just how serious Charlie’s condition is…

Charlie is still flashing back to the 80s where we see him meet a young girl after the nail bomb attack. Charlie takes care of her.

In the present Stevie comes to say goodbye to Charlie and realises Charlie’s condition has got worse. He has an internal bleed not picked up by the CT scan. She knows she is the only one who can save his life, but is she strong enough to do it?

6. Does Charlie die in Casualty?

In the 80s, Charlie helps the little girl find her father and we realise she is Stevie and that was when she and Charlie first met.

As we come back to now, Stevie works fast to save Charlie, but can she do it? Or is this the end for Charlie in the most final way possible?

7. Josh returns

Paramedic Josh Griffiths is back in the ED. Although no details have been revealed on why he returns, we know he’s back as part of Charlie’s farewell.

Is it a sad goodbye or a happy reunion of old friends?

Zoe and Dylan are worried for Charlie, but can they put their differences aside? (Credit: BBC)

8. Zoe apologises to Dylan

After turning up without letting him know, Zoe finally tells Dylan she’s sorry she didn’t call him when she got back. Dylan insists it’s okay.

Jan is there for Teddy (Credit: BBC)

9. Teddy breaks down

Still cut up over the death of a patient he got close to, Teddy breaks down and tells Jan how alone he feels. She insists he always has her. They finally make up over Gethin’s death.

Read more: Casualty legend Derek Thompson joins cast of Blue Lights

Casualty airs on Saturday March 16 on BBC One at 8.25pm.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!