Casualty spoilers for tonight’s episode see the beginning of Charlie Fairhead‘s exit storyline. After 37 years in the ED, Charlie will depart next week – and this week sees his life on the line after a stabbing.

Will he make out alive?

Also, Zoe is back and a huge explosion leads to chaos in the ED.

All this and more in tonight’s Casualty spoilers.

Casualty spoilers

Mel is still running scared from Harry (Credit: BBC)

1. Harry leaves Mel for dead

Following his arrest for domestic abuse, Harry is chasing Mel in the car. Harry calls her and leaves a message insisting he will change.

He then follows her at speed, and when he catches up with her, she swerves to avoid him. Crashing down an embankment, Mel is in a bad way.

But instead off calling for help, Harry heads off to a call about another road traffic accident, and leaves her for dead…

Charlie is right to be concerned (Credit: BBC)

2. Charlie fears for Mel

When Charlie finds out Mel has gone missing, he tries calling her. But he has no idea Harry has her phone. He ignores the call.

But will Charlie find out where Mel is and save her?

Should Stevie really be back in the ED? (Credit: BBC)

3. Stevie cleared for work

Stevie has an MHPS hearing at the hospital. Charlie is supportive and assures her it will be fine. However Stevie is more concerned for Mel.

Stevie is relieved to be temporarily cleared for work, but the final verdict from the disciplinary board is still pending.

4. An explosion causes chaos in the ED

A car pile-up involving a man named Kyle looks set to keep the ED busy, but then Kyle who is acting strangely, tries to escape the scene of the crash. He smashes into a gas bottle and there’s a huge explosion.

Stevie’s clearly not okay (Credit: BBC)

5. The stress gets to Stevie

As patients come in from the explosion, Stevie feels overwhelmed. She has flashbacks to witnessing a pipe bomb blast as a child and it’s clear she’s not okay.

Cracking under the pressure, she thinks Kyle has a knife.

Stevie insists he empty his pockets, but all he has is a piece of gum and a silver wrapper. Stevie is left humiliated, but was she right?

6. Charlie wants answers

As Charlie continues to try and contact Mel, he soon realises Harry has her phone. Harry is in the ED after the explosion and Charlie presses him for answers, but he won’t give them.

Kyle threatens Charlie with a knife (Credit: BBC)

7. Charlie stabbed

When Charlie finds Kyle in the corridor, he realises Kyle has stolen drugs from the pharmacy.

Charlie confronts Kyle, but he’s in terrible danger when it turns out Stevie was right all along – Kyle has a knife. He takes it out and stabs Charlie leaving his life on the line. Will Charlie survive or is this his exit?

8. Stevie fears for her health

Although she’s been cleared to work, Stevie confides in Faith she is struggling.

When she gets the news she is definitely fit to work, Stevie doesn’t feel relieved, instead she is concerned she’s not up to it. Will she be okay?

Zoe returns for two episodes (Credit: BBC)

9. Zoe returns!

In amongst the chaos, there is a familiar face returning: Zoe Hanna is back as a locum.

She is back for the two special episodes featuring Charlie’s exit. Dylan is surprised to see her, but she’s more concerned with Charlie…

Teddy has a tough day (Credit: BBC)

10. Jan supports Teddy

Teddy bonds with a one of the car crash victims named Len and tells him he’s about to be made homeless. Jan overhears and feels bad.

She later offers her support to Teddy when Len dies in the explosion. However can he really move on?

Casualty airs on Saturday, March 9 at 9.20pm on BBC One, with an early release of the episode on iPlayer at 6am.

