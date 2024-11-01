8 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Dee-Dee confesses to killing Joel and Billy’s in a bad way

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Dee-Dee makes a huge confession regarding Joel’s death – will she hand herself in?

Elsewhere, Billy has a public outburst as he struggles with Joel’s death.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Dee-Dee admits to Joel’s murder (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoiler: Dee-Dee confesses to killing Joel

The pressure all gets too much for Dee-Dee this week – and she admits to killing Joel.

Firstly, she fails to help Lauren choose a pram for baby Frankie. She’s having an internal battle inside but tries to hide it from Lauren. Elsewhere, the investigation into Joel’s death continues as Kit strongly suspects that Lisa was involved…

Unable to keep it in any longer, Dee-Dee then tells Ed that she killed Joel. She attacked him after finding out he was about to escape without punishment.

Terrified for her fate, Ed tries to dissuade Dee-Dee from handing herself into the police. But, will she listen?

Could this be the end of Joel’s murder case? Or is there more to come…

Summer gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

2. Summer returns home

Just weeks after Paul’s death, Summer returns to the flat. But when she walks in, she gets a fright.

She finds a stranger inside, acting like it is their home.

Billy then tells her that the guy is called Wayne. He met him at an addicts group…

Could Billy be finding comfort in someone else?

It’s all too much for Billy… (Credit: ITV)

3. Coronation Street spoiler: Billy struggles to cope

Billy is having a rough week, and confides in Summer that he’s not sure he can face Paul’s tribute at the Rovers.

A depressed Billy has some whisky before heading to the busy pub, gathered with Paul’s friends and family.

The screen goes blank though as Paul’s ashes are released on a video stream. Billy is angry and it all appears to get on top of him…

He pulls the lead out of the laptop and admits that he tried to kiss Todd on the day of Paul’s funeral. Not the best time or place to make the confession…

Heading off drunk and alone, Billy listens to old voice clips of Paul behind the factory. He falls asleep in the cold and before long, his phone battery dies. He’s stranded and alone.

Bernie heads off into the night to search for Billy and finds him frozen. But, can Billy be saved before it’s too late?

David tells Lauren she can move in with Frankie (Credit: ITV)

4. The Platts support Lauren

Lauren finally gets a safe place to live surrounded by friends concerned with her safety.

David and Max visit Lauren at the hospital and say that she and Frankie can move in with them once they’re finished in foster care.

This delights Lauren, who has her mind on Frankie’s future.

Bethany struggles with her stoma (Credit: ITV)

5. Coronation Street spoiler: Bethany’s stoma leaks

Bethany has been struggling to rebuild her self-confidence and get used to her stoma bag.

Taking the brave step of leaving the flat, Bethany heads to the Rovers with Daniel.

However, she quickly feels embarrassed when her stoma bag leaks in the pub.

Worried someone might see and judge her, she then runs out, upset.

What’s going on, David? (Credit: ITV)

6. David deletes a secret message

David is acting suspiciously this week…

He gets an email from Weatherfield Prison Services, but quickly hides a letter from his back pocket when Shona walks in.

Later on, David opens up the laptop and deletes all the emails from the Prison Services.

What could it say? And will Shona ever find out though?

Daisy is confused (Credit: ITV)

7. Coronation Street spoiler: Daisy confronts Kit

Daisy helps Kit pack and questions him on an almost empty bottle of whisky she finds.

Still feeling used, Ryan then tells her that Kit was trying to get information about her out of him.

With Ryan suggesting that Kit can’t be trusted, Daisy confronts him. The conversation doesn’t go productively.

He then makes out that he needed a drink after Paul’s funeral. But, is he hiding something?

Mason is struggling (Credit: ITV)

8. Tim catches Mason out

Suspicion is raised after Tim and Sally find some spilt food in the kitchen. They, logically, reckon there’s a mouse lurking around. Tim then thinks that there’s also a mouse in the garden shed, seeing similar damage in there.

Tim and Sally then find a rucksack in the shed and realise someone’s been squatting there. Spotting Tim take the bag to Street Cars, Mason is caught trying to claim it back.

With Mason confiding in Tim about how he was made homeless, he’s grateful when Tim lets him sleep on his sofa for the night. Sally can never find out though…

