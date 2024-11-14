7 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ruby Allen’s back, Lauren’s pregnant, and Elaine wants a prenup

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers see tensions rise as Martin learns he has a son he didn’t know about from Ruby Allen. Things heat up as he demands to see her, and she barges straight through his front door. She’s officially back!

Elsewhere, Lauren discovers some conflicting news about her health.

Read all these EastEnders spoilers and more below.

EastEnders spoilers: 1. Martin learns of his baby

The soap legend Ruby is back, and she’s bringing the drama.

Martin finally learns she gave birth to a son – and it’s his. Sharon tells him after cornering him one day. Safe to say, he’s pretty shocked.

In true Martin fashion, he heads over to Stacey’s to rant and clears his head. Equally shocked at the news, she isn’t convinced it’s entirely true. She asks Martin whether it could be a lie.

Martin takes a moment and agrees, before Sharon proves the child is his. She manages to provide a birth certificate, which clearly states him as the father.

Reeling, he tries to get Ruby’s address from Sharon. She found out the news from Chrissie, who told her as she used to be inside with Ruby before she left after giving birth.

Her ears were clearly burning, as Ruby barges into Martin’s home and starts verbally attacking him. She claims he broke into her house.

Sharon manages to set her straight, but Ruby’s not done with her drama. She drops another huge bombshell on them, which leaves them all lost for words.

Later on, Stacey reassures Martin she will take his side against the infamous Ruby.

2. Elaine’s having second thoughts?

The big day is just around the corner, which means a whole load of drama is bound to be brought up in soapland. This time, Elaine seems to be having some doubts.

She starts off the tough week by agreeing to invite Cindy to her hen do after some begging from Anna. Cindy joins the other hens, but it’s the least of her worries.

Johnny informs the party he has a special surprise in the form of a drag queen. However, Elaine starts acting weirdly when they turn up.

Linda and Johnny grill her and try to get an answer, but her lips remain sealed. Later on, she reveals the truth to Linda, who lends a helpful ear.

Whatever the reason, Elaine’s mind suddenly strays from her happy day as she focuses on legal matters. Recruiting Johnny, she asks that he drafts out a pre nuptial agreement. We’re not sure George will be too delighted…

EastEnders spoilers: 3. George’s wedding woes

He’s not delighted! George’s stag do brings it’s own problems, mainly in the form of Ian and Junior drunkenly fighting over Cindy. While George is still unaware on his son’s position with his ex-wife, the boxer steps in to take Junior’s side against Ian. Happy families, after all…

The next day, Alfie sets up a stall in the Minute Mart and sells energy drinks to the hungover stags and hens. While everyone is distracted, George singles out Elaine.

He gives her a special gift, but things quickly turn sour.

George learns of the prenup, and isn’t too happy with the news.

Could this change things between them?

4. Lauren’s pregnancy news

Lauren is still in pain. After snapping at both an innocent Peter and Louie, she gets herself booked in at the GP. There, she learns they cannot provide her with anymore painkillers.

Feeling lost, she heads over to The Vic where she confides in Anna. Feeling inquisitive, Anna suggests she might be pregnant.

Lauren takes a test in the toilets to put her mind at ease, only to learn she is!

Is she ready for this huge life change?

EastEnders spoilers: 5. The battle for the market

Things could be looking up for the traders, after an important man backs their cause.

Mr Lister announces he’s staying to help them fight against the closing. Everyone is delighted, but perhaps not as delighted as Lister himself.

Honey gives him a huge hug in an excited thanks, and it appears Lister loved it.

But one thing is for certain, Billy won’t! How will he react?

6. Cindy gives Junior a warning

The battle between to two lovebirds continue, and this time Cindy is serious.

She corners Junior and tells him off for shouting at Ian, before telling him to stay away.

She wants to focus on Ian. Or does she?

7. Jean’s big investment

Jean makes a big decision after she is called by an investment company.

They have some exciting prospects on how she can grow her surprise pension pot.

She listens avidly. Will she get a good deal?

