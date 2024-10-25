EastEnders fans have shared their fears that bosses have ditched Ruby Allen’s upcoming return to the soap.

In September, it was confirmed that Ruby was heading back to Walford. Ruby Allen last appeared on screen in 2021, with police arresting her for the Slater cannabis farm. Jean enjoyed setting her up.

However, months have gone by and Ruby has not popped back up on screens, leaving fans both annoyed and worried. So much so, that they reckon the soap could have pulled the plug on her return storyline.

Ruby left EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Ruby to return to Walford

Following the news of Ruby’s return in September, fans were left over the moon. And later that month, a major bombshell was dropped about Ruby.

Sharon Watts, who was in prison at the time, learned that Ruby was previously in the same prison as her. Not just that, but she had been moved to give birth…

The last time Ruby was seen in 2021, she claimed she was pregnant – but after her constant web of lies, nobody believed Ruby, including baby father Martin Fowler. But it appears that Ruby was actually telling the truth…

Fans fear she won’t be returning (Credit: BBC)

Fans fear Ruby’s return ‘abandoned’

However, recently, amid all the other drama going down in EastEnders, Ruby’s return has not yet been aired. Concerned, fans have shared their thoughts that perhaps bosses have abandoned her return.

One person said on X: “Ruby’s return? It’s been like 2 months where the [expletive] is she. I’m bored of these abysmal stories. Get to the good ones already.”

Someone else wrote: “Where is she may I ask? Her return was mentioned MONTHS ago and there’s still no sign of her!!

“Not to mention Sharon has yet to mention the fact Martin has a BABY! has she forgotten or what” A third penned: “I was exactly thinking this!! Where is she??”

Ruby on EastEnders

In September, it was confirmed that Louisa Lytton is heading back to EastEnders to reprise her role as Ruby Allen. With the soap’s 40th anniversary on its way, it’s believed Ruby will return to Walford for a prolonged stint.

Actress Louisa Lytton has spoken out about her excitement ahead of her return. She shared: “I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.

“I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

