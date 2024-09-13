EastEnders’ Ruby Allen is gearing up for her return – but why was she sent to prison? And did she have Martin Fowler’s baby?

On Thursday (September 12) a major bombshell was dropped on the BBC Soap. A prison-bound Sharon Watts learned that Ruby Allen was previously in the same prison as her. Not just that, but she had been moved to give birth…

Fans will recall how Ruby left Walford in 2021 after she was sent to prison. At the time, she claimed she was pregnant – but after her constant web of lies, nobody believed Ruby, including baby father Martin Fowler.

However, it appears that Ruby was actually telling the truth… And with her return confirmed, it seems things are set to take a dramatic turn.

So, here’s a reminder of who Ruby Allen is and why she went to prison in the first place…

Ruby is heading back to the soap (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ruby Allen on EastEnders

Ruby Allen first appeared on the soap back in 2005 as the daughter of infamous crime boss Johnny Allen. She ended up leaving a year later, but made a comeback in 2018.

Over the years, Ruby and Stacey Slater were best pals, often getting into mischief together. She was even engaged to Stace’s brother Sean at one point.

However, things took a sour turn when Ruby started dating Stacey’s ex Martin Fowler during her second stint on the soap.

As well as that, Ruby also ruffled more feathers when she wrongly accused Stacey of assault – this leading to Stacey’s prison stint in 2021.

Jean framed Ruby as revenge (Credit: BBC)

Why did Ruby Allen get sent to prison?

Ruby last appeared on screen in September 2021, with police arresting her for the Slater cannabis farm. In reality, actress Louisa Lytton was going on maternity leave from the BBC soap.

Ruby was set up by Stacey’s mum Jean, as revenge for sending Stacey to prison. Off-screen and behind bars, Ruby then applied to sell the house and divorce Martin.

Martin didn’t believe that she was pregnant (Credit: BBC)

Did Ruby Allen have Martin Fowler’s baby?

Prior to her prison exit, Ruby had told ex Martin she was pregnant with his baby. But after finding out the truth about her lies, he did not believe her.

However, it’s now been revealed that she wasn’t lying at all, following the huge bombshell in EastEnders this week.

After Chrissie Watts’ comeback this week, she confirmed to Sharon Watts in prison that Ruby and her were cellmates for a while.

Chrissie then revealed that Ruby was moved as she was about to give birth – leaving Sharon stunned. It then suddenly dawned on Sharon, that Martin would be the father of Ruby’s baby: a child he has no idea about.

Ruby will be making her return this year (Credit: BBC)

When is Ruby Allen coming back to EastEnders?

In September, it was confirmed that Louisa Lytton is heading back to EastEnders to reprise her role as Ruby Allen. With the soap’s 40th anniversary on its way, Ruby will return to Walford for a prolonged stint.

Actress Louisa Lytton has spoken out about her excitement ahead of her return. She shared: “I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford.

“I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

