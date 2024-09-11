EastEnders fans are loving the return of Chrissie Watts, with many wanting to see more of her. The iconic character came face-to-face with former step-daughter Sharon after she was sent to prison for contempt of court.

Sharon and Chrissie had plenty to talk about, especially as Chrissie is in prison for murdering Sharon’s dad, ‘Dirty’ Den. There’s been plenty of drama, leading fans to call for a spin-off series dedicated solely to Sharon and Chrissie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sharon’s prison stay and Chrissie’s return in EastEnders.

Chrissie is in prison with Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie’s back!

After Sharon was sent to prison for disrupting court proceedings during Dean’s murder trial, she met her new cellmate Doreen. She was eager to get to know Sharon after she revealed her last name to be Watts.

This led to Chrissie realising Sharon is in the same prison as her. The duo soon came face-to-face, marking the first time they’ve seen each other in over 15 years. Plenty of history was brought up, most notably Den’s murder.

Despite Chrissie initially saying she would help Sharon in prison, it soon become clear she had other intentions. Chrissie is out for revenge, but Sharon is keen to forgive and forget.

Fans are loving seeing Chrissie and Sharon back together (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans want a Sharon and Chrissie spin-off show

EastEnders fans are absolutely loving Sharon and Chrissie’s prison scenes. Dozens of soap viewers have been pleading to see more of the iconic duo while they’re in jail together.

There’s been plenty of calls for a Sharon and Chrissie spin-off show, with EastEnders fans eager to know more about the pair’s prison stint.

“Sharon x Chrissie spin-off is needed EastEnders – I need to know Dor’s backstory, I need to know who does Chrissie’s glam in her cell everyday. I need MORE!,” one fan wrote on social media, while a second agreed, adding: “Can we keep Sharon and Chrissie in prison and give them their own spin-off series? It’s like Bad Girls all over again.”

“I can’t cope with one episode of EastEnders a day, I need a feature length director’s cut of Sharon and Chrissie’s time in prison,” another wrote. A final fan penned: “Ok we need ‘Chrissie & Sharon’ – ‘the prison stay’ extended into a full on spin-off show before they both return to EastEnders – however many eps of this they’ve shot it will never be enough.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

