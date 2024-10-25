EastEnders fans are fearing the worst now that Zack Hudson has taken in Tommy Moon.

Ever since earlier this year, Tommy has been causing trouble for his family. The son of Michael Moon and Kat Slater has been suffering from anger issues, which has led to him harming his brothers, Bert and Ernie, as well as Kat and Freddie.

Now, as neighbour Zack has taken in Tommy, fans reckon he is seriously going to regret it…

Tommy has been making Kat’s life hell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Tommy Moon forced to move out

Earlier this week on EastEnders, Tommy’s behaviour spiralled out of control, when he smashed up the living room, leaving Freddie with burns.

And during Thursday’s episode (October 24), Kat was visited by the social services. Fans will recall Jean Slater called them after finding out the truth about what happened.

After interviewing the family, Kat was told by the social that Tommy and the twins had to be separated.

Zack has taken in Tommy (Credit: BBC)

Kat finds Tommy somewhere to stay

Desperate for Tommy not to end up in care, Kat attempted to try and find somewhere appropriate for him to stay.

She asked Stacey and Jean – who shut her down, knowing what Tommy is like, leaving Kat both fuming and devastated.

Bianca then offered to take Tommy in – but the social was not keen and deemed her not fit to look after him.

Fans reckon Zack is going to regret letting Tommy move in (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Zack ‘going to regret’ taking in Tommy

Fortunately, Zack had an idea. It was then revealed that Tommy would be moving in next door with Zack – who is a registered foster carer.

However, viewers are convinced Zack is in danger after taking in Tommy.

“Bless, Zack, he’s DEFFO about to regret that act of kindness to help Tommy,” said one person on X. Someone else said: “This is his new storyline. I feel Zack could die & maybe whit return.”

A third wrote: “This could work as Zack isn’t so easy to intimidate. It could also backfire if they don’t figure out why Tommy is so angry and violent.” Another person said: “I’ll be happy for Zack to die and then Tommy to go to prison for it.”

