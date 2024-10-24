6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nish is onto ‘The Six’ and some bad news for the Square

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers are fitting for Halloween, with Nish onto ‘The Six’ with a spooky confrontation in The Vic.

Elsewhere, the market is put in danger as favourites on the Square are told their stalls could be in danger.

All this drama and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Nish raises concern (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Nish is onto ‘The Six’

It’s been a tough year for ‘The Six.’ Their scary moments always appear to happen on festive occasions, and this time it’s Halloween.

Nish grows suspicious of ‘The Six’ after hearing a secret chat between Kathy and Suki. They’re not the most subtle, after all…

He’s onto their secret meeting, as they try to remember their statements from Christmas.

While Nish is convinced that the women are up to something, they continue to insist that they have nothing to hide. Not letting go, he goes with them to the police station, where they are all interviewed by DCI Arthurs over the events of Christmas.

As Suki attempts to take matters into her own hands, she sends the other women home. However, it quickly becomes apparent that Nish cannot be easily bought. Rejecting Stacey’s calls, Suki prepares for Nish to move back into the house…

Halloween is set to be a spooky event (Credit: BBC)

2. Nish faces the women

It’s Halloween! And The Vic are holding their annual spooky bash. Costumes encouraged, the Square gather to celebrate. And Nish takes the scary event even further…

Denise arrives at The Vic to speak to Linda about Nish. He’s acting up, and they’re worried their cover will be blown.

And, as The Vic closes after an eventful evening, ‘The Six’ anxiously await their fate…

Is this the end?

Jean feels guilty (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers: Jean feels guilty

Jean struggles with her guilt over calling social services on Tommy. Stacey convinces her to remain silent, but her shame intensifies after witnessing a tense conversation between Alfie, Kat and Bianca on the Square.

Alfie reassures her that she did the right thing, but it all gets too much for her when Elaine probes for gossip – causing Jean to accidentally offend Kojo.

Later, a meeting between Kat and Alfie in the Minute Mart is awkward, but he soon comforts her and they head to The Vic together.

Jean and Kojo grow a friendship (Credit: BBC)

4. Harvey distances from Jean

Feeling at a loss, Harvey tries to cook Jean dinner. He took Kathy’s advice to help get their relationship back on track…

However, Jean eats with Kojo at The Vic instead, in an attempt to apologise.

Harvey waits in vain for Jean to return home.

Feeling defeated, he heads over to speak to Kathy.

After Kojo puts the situation right, Stacey convinces Harvey to go easy on Jean. The pair reconcile when she makes a gesture. Kojo then arrives with a gift for Jean, and Harvey pays another visit to Kathy while she’s distracted.

Will Harvey stay loyal?

Avani asks some tough questions (Credit: BBC)

5. EastEnders spoilers: Avani faces Nish

In spite of her brave face, Avani remains shaken by the events of last week.

Trying to make sense of things, she asks some difficult questions of Nish…

Will he tell the truth?

A meeting at The Vic is called (Credit: BBC)

6. The Market is in danger

Could this be the end of the iconic Walford market?

Martin is shocked when Honey and Billy tell him that the market is at risk of redevelopment.

Martin, Honey and Billy hold a crisis meeting with the market traders as they discuss the potential shut down of the market and the Square Gardens.

Ian arrives on the scene, and reveals the council’s plan. The punters then learn that Junior has been given the contract for the redevelopment job…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

