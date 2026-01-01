7 EastEnders characters who had it the worst in 2025: from Harry Mitchell to Nigel Bates

It’s been quite the year in EastEnders, with 2025 heaping lashings of misery and drama upon the residents of Walford over the past 12 months.

For some, the past year has wrought nothing but unhappiness – whether it’s Harry and Kojo’s drugs nightmare, or Vicki’s ordeal at the hands of toxic teenager Joel Marshall.

But who’s had it worst of all?

Here are seven Walford locals had awho particularly terrible time last year.

EastEnders characters who had it bad 2025: Nigel Bates

Nigel’s ongoing dementia storyline was the saddest storyline of last year, and it only seems to be getting sadder.

Nigel returned in early 2024 – but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t the same old jolly Nigel fans knew and loved.

When Nigel revealed he’d been diagnosed with early-onset dementia, best mate Phil Mitchell pledged to be there for him until the very end.

Caring for Nigel has helped give Phil purpose after his own mental health battles. But it’s been far from easy. He and Nigel’s wife Julie have supported him through the darkest of times – including when Nigel ran over Gina Knight and Jasmine Fisher.

After a difficult Christmas, Nigel has accepted it’s time for him to move into professional care. But can Phil let him go?

Harry has had the worst year (Credit: BBC)

Harry Mitchell

Harry’s had a hellish year, even by EastEnders’ standards.

The mechanic’s world was turned upside down in May when he discovered the fate of his missing ex Shireen. As if learning your own mum had killed your girlfriend wasn’t traumatic enough, Harry found out that Shireen was pregnant with his child at the time. Devastated, he turned back to drugs to numb his pain.

Harry and best mate Kojo then found themselves trapped in Ravi Gulati’s major drugs operation. The pair were cuckooed by Ravi’s right-hand man Okie Okyere, who then forced them to push gear around London.

Events took a further chilling turn when Okie held Harry hostage inside Kojo’s flat. He was tied to a bed for weeks on end, and cut off from his loved ones, including girlfriend Gina Knight.

Kojo came to his rescue and set Harry free, but worse was to come. During a final, violent showdown, Harry accidentally stabbed Okie to death. Teddy came across the scene of carnage, and decided to take the rap for the crime.

Teddy was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and guilt-ridden Harry suffered a near-fatal overdose. This was the wake-up call Harry finally needed to get clean. He’s just returned from rehab, so hopefully a better 2026 awaits.

Poor Jean has lost a lot of her loved ones (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

Jean Slater

Jean’s 2025 has been punctuated by big losses.

It all started when she discovered her fiancé Harvey Monroe was having an affair with her friend Kathy Beale. The pair were outed in the middle of the Queen Vic by Cindy Beale, in revenge for Kathy attacking her at Christmas. Jean was deeply humiliated by the betrayal, and her dreams of a happy ever after in tatters.

Further heartache followed when Jean’s daughter Stacey decided to quit Walford for a new life in Brazil. A power failure on the London Underground meant Jean didn’t make it back in time to wave her daughter and grandkids off.

Jean was forced to say another sad goodbye when her sort-of-grandson Freddie left to go travelling with girlfriend Anna Knight. His departure plunged Jean into depression and intensified her hatred towards Zoe Slater, who she blamed for Stacey leaving.

If anyone deserves a better year, it’s Jean.

Lauren has been through a lot (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders characters who’ve had a bad 2025: Lauren Branning

After a difficult 2024, which saw her battle with a painkiller addiction, Lauren hoped this year would be better. Sadly it wasn’t.

Shortly after giving birth to baby Jimmy, Lauren realised there was something wrong with his eyes. Jimmy was diagnosed with optic nerve and chorioretinal coloboma, and Lauren was told he’d never be able to see properly.

The arrival of Lauren’s naughty brother Oscar pushed her and Peter’s relationship to breaking point. Then daddy Max crashed their wedding and caused even more carnage.

Things only got worse when Lauren fell victim to a cruel online scam, which promised a revolutionising treatment to cure Jimmy’s blindness. Lauren stole money from the Square’s charity pot to fund the treatment, only to discover it was all a con.

Lauren been forgiven for her theft, but with Max back in town, we predict more trouble ahead.

2025 was brutal for Vicki (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders characters who’ve had a bad 2025: Vicki Fowler

This year saw the return of Vicki Fowler to Albert Square, and with her she brought evil stepson Joel Marshall.

The radicalised teen caused Vicki and dad Ross months of misery as they struggled to bring him under control. Events reached a shocking peak in the autumn when Joel launched a savage attack on Vicki, which left her hospitalised.

While her physical wounds healed, the mental scars remained. Vicki almost got herself arrested after attacking a married man who was on a date with Chelsea.

Things are now looking up after her reconciliation with Ross. But the man who’s really putting a smile back on Vicki’s face is Zack. Will they give into their desires in 2026?

Avani was nearly forced to keep her baby (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

Avani Nandra-Hart

The past 12 months have been a rough old ride for Avani.

Back in March, Ravi and Priya’s gobby daughter was questioned by the police after being found in the possession of pills. Avani was hauled down the police station, where she strip-searched by two female officers. The harrowing ordeal left Avani feeling violated and vulnerable.

And life didn’t get much better from there.

After being manipulated by Joel into losing her virginity, Avani discovered she was pregnant. Avani wasn’t ready to become mum, but her scheming grandmother Suki wanted the baby for herself. Within days Avani was bullied into accepting a hefty sum of cash in exchange for giving Suki her child.

Viewers were appalled by the storyline, which finally came to an end when Eve betrayed Suki by helping Avani get an abortion.

The school girl suffered further trauma after discovering Joel had posted a video of their intimate encounter online. The public humiliation could have destroyed Avani, but the brave teen found a way to fight back.

Howie’s crimes caught up with him (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

EastEnders characters who’ve had a bad 2025: Howie Danes

2025 saw a complete fall from grace for postman Howie Danes, after his secret crimes were laid bare.

A cashflow crisis led Howie to blackmail Oscar Branning after he discovered the teen had attacked Patrick Trueman for his horse winnings. Howie’s thieving continued when he stole Penny Branning’s ring, which he used to propose to Kim Fox with.

After Howie told Kim about the restraining order Anthony Trueman’s ex-wife had taken out against him, the doctor took his revenge. He exposed Howie in the middle of his engagement party.

Kim was disgusted that Howie had profited from Patrick’s pain, and called time on their relationship.

Was it all worth it? Definitely not.

