5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Bianca and Reiss showdown and Harry threatens Jack

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers see the tension between the Panesars and Mitchells grow even further, but Harry might be focused on another victim…

Elsewhere, Bianca gives Reiss an explosive Bonfire Night showdown as he finally returns to the Square.

Read all these EastEnders spoilers and more below.

Bianca wants the truth (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Bianca and Reiss clash

Things heat up as Reiss finally arrives home at No.25. He’s been gone a while, and Bianca’s anger has been stewing. Is he ready to face up to her?

He is greeted by Bianca, who is ready to wear him down for a confession.

Things get even worse for him when excited Teddy reveals that his PI friend has CCTV from a warehouse near Debbie’s care home. Could this be the evidence the police need?

Bianca demands to come to see the footage, but Reiss manages to give her the slip and heads to the warehouse with Teddy and watches the footage alone. He’s stunned by what he sees and sneaks out with the flash drive, as angry Teddy tells Bianca that Reiss did a runner.

Storming over to No.25, Bianca bangs on the door, demanding answers from Reiss. He does not answer, and instead locks himself in the house and cowers from Bianca’s loud shouts.

Nothing can stop a determined Bianca and she corners him at the café with Martin and demands answers. Things aren’t sure to go well, however, Bianca is given fresh hope when Teddy hands her the other copy of the footage.

At The Vic, Reiss tells a sneaky lie to Teddy prompting Teddy to admit Bianca has another copy and is about to watch it. Reiss races to No.25, but will he get there in time?

Reiss and Bianca are set to have a huge Bonfire Night showdown, which has huge consequences for them both… is it time to free Sonia?

Kat and Alfie meet with social services (Credit: BBC)

2. EastEnders spoilers: Kat’s social battle

Love could be in the air for Kat and Alfie, despite their relentless battle with social services – which are still in full swing.

Kat is nervous ahead of her latest meeting about Tommy, and she continues to blank Stacey and Jean out of anger. Alfie, however, wants to get things back on track. He begs Stacey to call a truce and tells a fib to get Kat to meet the Slaters at The Vic.

When she arrives, Kat is furious to have been tricked, but Alfie gives a truly impassioned Moon-speech, and they finally reconcile.

After Kat tells Alfie she’s grateful, Freddie notes how insane their chemistry is, and Alfie admits he still has feelings for Kat.

At the social services meeting, Kat is devastated by how cold Tommy is towards her and fears they’ll never get their boy back. But the social worker is positive. Alfie even suggests they want him back for Christmas, and shares a moment with Tommy.

The meeting ends positively and back at the flat, grateful Kat surprises Alfie with a kiss. A bit bamboozled, Kat goes to get Stacey’s take on the confusing situation between her and Alfie, while he seeks counsel from Ian and Freddie (as usual).

Could they be getting back together?

Teddy tries to get the family back on track (Credit: BBC)

3. Panesars vs Mitchells

The all-out battle between the two Walford families is only progressing. But this week, we feel the consequences for poor Barney.

After a stay with his mum, Barney is back and makes it clear he’s still annoyed with Teddy and Harry. Feeling sad, Teddy makes a plan on how to win Barney around and make him proud to be a Mitchell.

Teddy reveals to Harry that he intends to buy Peggy’s and become a respectable Walford businessman, he hopes this will impress Barney. A nightclub is the way to a 15 year old’s heart, after all…

But he thinks there’s something more and he tasks Harry with finding out what went on when Barney visited their mum.

But Harry is too heavy-handed as usual, and leaves Barney even more isolated and Teddy in despair. They need a united front in the midst of their family battle.

Harry has a job for Jack (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Harry tricks Jack

Harry is also preoccupied with his latest tirade – against Jack Branning.

Penny is hurt by Jack’s dismissive reaction to the news she’s received her court summons due to the club crush. In response, she asks Harry to help her punish him by turning up the pressure on her dad.

Harry steps up to the task and tells Jack he’s got a job for him. Although Jack angrily declines, Harry reminds him that if he doesn’t collect a stolen motor as instructed, he’ll destroy Jack’s career and put him behind bars.

However, Jack is in a dire situation as he realises that the dodgy job clashes with Amy’s physio appointment.

He decides to be a doting father (for once) and prioritise Amy, but luckily makes it back just in time to do the car job.

Lurking nearby, Harry takes photos of Jack picking up the dodgy motor. Could this be the end of Jack’s career?

He faces danger when back on the Square. Jack is distracted by a text from Harry. He then drives into the back of Reiss’ car, causing damage to the stolen motor…

5. Avani struggles

Avani and Nugget continued to struggle amid Nish’s incarceration.

From afar, Denise battles with the guilt and worries she’ll continue to suffer mentally.

Will the guilt become too much for her?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

