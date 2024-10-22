EastEnders: The Six ‘to kill Nish at Halloween’ – and here’s the big clue

In EastEnders, evil Nish Panesar is getting into the true Halloween spirit – and he’s ready to take ‘The Six’ down with him…

At least that’s what fans think. New promotional pictures have got everyone talking, and theories suggest Nish could be set for another attack… But, will the six women fight back?

Safe to say it’s going to be an eventful week on the Square…

Nish gives ‘The Six’ a nasty surprise (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish corners ‘The Six’

In spoilers we know Nish gathers the women and interrogates them. He grows suspicious of ‘The Six’ after hearing a secret chat between Kathy and Suki.

While Nish is convinced that the women are up to something, they continue to insist that they have nothing to hide. Not letting go, he goes with them to the police station, where they are all interviewed by DCI Arthurs over the events of Christmas.

We know that Nish also forces himself back into Suki’s home. Suki agrees to the arrangement so he can stop raising suspicion with the police.

EastEnders released a photo of Nish in The Vic on Halloween night. They also shared a photo of Suki in a ripped dress. Could Nish have taken his anger out on her again?

Suki’s dress has been ripped at the sleeve (Credit: BBC)

Through the spooky lighting, we can see all members of ‘The Six’ looking on edge. It appears Nish is onto them…

Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Sharon Watts, Kathy Beale, Suki Panesar and Denise Fox have been hiding their secret since Christmas Day 2023, but could this be the end?

They survived Dean Wicks’ trial and blackmailing from Bernie… but maybe the success of the women is coming to an end.

But, fans don’t think they’ll be going down without a fight.

Nish rumbles ‘The Six’ (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Nish could meet his end

In another spoiler photo, Suki wears a blue dress, but it is torn at the sleeve. Fans took this as a sign that Nish could have attacked her, which spurred ‘The Six’ to kill him. “I love this dress on Suki, but the ripped sleeve… I am scared for her. I’m worried Nish has attacked her again,” they wrote.

More social media users took to X and shared their thoughts.

One user wrote: “I truly cannot see the women allowing Nish to move into 41 and be around Suki, especially with how protective they’ve been recently of Suki. I just feel like there will be more to this.”

Another added: “Though I am seething Eve isn’t a part of this storyline and they’ve just gotten her out of the way to do this disgusting storyline where Nish forces Suki to let him back back into No.41, all ‘The Six’ stuff does look good. I pray this is the end of Nish now.”

A third suggested the promo could be a sign the women are going to ‘finish the job properly this time,’ after they allowed him to survive so they could pin Keanu’s death on him.

Others suggested Suki is just stalling time until ‘Nish dies,’ with a fifth saying that this could be the end of Nish, as it will ‘only end one way.’

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders tonight? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.