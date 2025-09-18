5 details in Becky Swain’s Coronation Street return storyline that still have us baffled

Becky Swain has revealed why she faked her own death and was able to return to her family in Coronation Street.

She said that she was working undercover and needed to flee in order to protect Lisa and Betsy Swain.

But, even after this story was explained, we’re still baffled by certain aspects…

Lisa never identified her body (Credit: ITV)

1. The body

A huge detail that has left us super confused is that of Becky’s ‘body’ which we now know was actually Tia Wardley’s.

Not only did Costello identity Becky’s body instead of Lisa, but there seems to be confusion over whether Becky was actually buried or cremated…

One Coronation Street fan commented: “I don’t buy the idea that Lisa would just let Costello identify Becky’s body instead of doing it herself.”

Another shared: “They bring flowers to Becky’s GRAVE on her birthday and special occasions which is a MAJOR piece for Swarla‘s story but now we learn they scattered Becky’s ASHES. Which one is it? Or did they just cremate half her body and bury the other half? LOL.”

2. Whole family in witness protection

Becky explained to Lisa Swain that she needed to fake her own death and go to Alicante so that they’d be safe from the organised criminal group she was trying to bring down.

But, if Lisa and Betsy were also in so much danger, why was it safe to leave them behind?

One Corrie viewer noted: “Lisa was her wife, and given that this gang was the ‘most feared’ in Manchester, why wouldn’t the police have given the option for the whole family to go into witness protection? If her identity was leaked, surely they were all in danger?”

3. Still unsafe

To add to the baffling nature of Becky’s story, Becky then turned things on their head and said that the hit and run was aimed at Betsy and meant that she might’ve been in danger still.

She then used this as a reason for sticking around. So, which one is it? Are the Swains in danger when Becky’s away or when Becky’s there?

Taking to X, one person exclaimed: “Carla is speaking pure facts! The fact she’s stayed away to ‘keep them safe’ but is still putting them in danger. Becky is an absolute mess!”

Are they all in danger again? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Becky Swain return detail 4. Money

Becky’s been living in Alicante for almost four years under the new name of Tia Wardley.

She had to leave her whole old life behind, so how did she have enough money to live there? Something doesn’t add up, and it’s not just the pennies in Becky’s wallet…

One fan wondered: “How did Becky Swain fund her life in Alicante? How can she afford to stay in a hotel? How is she paying for the flat she moves into? It seems like someone’s drawing money from the OCG…”

5. Walking around in public

A final detail that still has us up at night is that Becky’s hidden away for so long because her family would be in danger if she didn’t. She says they’re still in danger. But, she’s happily walking around in public as if she’s not meant to be dead. Right…

“Lisa to Connor-Swains: Don’t tell anyone that Becky is alive. Becky: We might still be in danger. Also Becky… walks in and out of No. 6 & presumably down the Street as she pleases in broad daylight. Put some effort into being incognito, where’s your little hat?,” one fan questioned.

