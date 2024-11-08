5 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Joel’s killer revealed, Clayton returns, and Dee-Dee crumbles

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the murder investigation comes to an end as Joel’s killer is revealed in a series of flashbacks.

Is it a guilt-ridden Dee-Dee, who confesses to Kit that she hit him with a crowbar? Or could new evidence come to light?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Joel’s killer is revealed

Joel’s murder investigation comes to a conclusion this week with a dramatic showdown. He’s back on our screens, but through a series of flashbacks.

At the beginning of the week, Dee-Dee heads to the station, telling Kit that the anonymous phone call he received was from her after she hit Joel with a crowbar.

Before, Dee-Dee was seen in a flashback. Wracked with guilt, she finally claims it was self defence and Joel was alive when she left him.

Despite this, Kit’s met with another shock piece of evidence, will Dee-Dee be arrested or is someone else in the frame?

As the investigation into Joel’s murder continues. Lisa tells Carla that somebody planted her issue CS spray with the murder weapon. She thinks she’s being set up and most likely by the murderer themselves.

As she retraces her steps, trying to figure out who could have lifted the spray, will it lead her to the killer or is Lisa trying to cover her own tracks? Elsewhere, Kit calls on his next suspect…

The week concludes in an exciting episode a series of flashbacks from the night of Joel’s murder are interspersed with Kit’s police interviews as the viewers finally get the view from the bridge and discover who delivered the final blow that really killed Joel.

During this, we’ll see the truth come to light…

2. Coronation Street spoilers: Sally calls the police on Mason

Upset over the loss of her mother’s ring, Sally rounds on Tim for allowing Mason into their home earlier.

Meanwhile it appears Mason is up to no good, as Tim confronts him speaking to his brothers.

Matty and Logan laugh in his face but Tim senses Mason’s scared. Tim answers a knock at the door from Mason. Sally grabs him and calls the police. Could they be faced with trouble?

Sally and Tim’s car is found due to an anonymous tip-off. Mason tells Tim he’s sorry for the aggro he’s caused, and lets it slip that he tipped off the police.

3. Gemma is angry at Billy

Things are difficult to Gemma as she struggles with Paul’s death.

When Bernie asserts that Paul would want them to welcome Billy into their family, Gemma storms out, still fuming over his pass at Todd.

Can the family come together during this difficult time?

4. Clayton returns

Clayton Hibbs – Shona’s son and Kylie Platt’s killer – is back and David is conflicted.

Additionally, David receives a shock visiting form from him, and confides in Nick about it.

The ever-wise Nick advises him to come clean to Shona as she’s bound to find out in the long run. David forms a plan in his mind to tell her…

First, David visits Clayton in prison. Will he tell Shona?

Later on, David finds Shona in a terrible state. Shona reveals that she had a visit from the police and Clayton is in hospital. But what for?

5. Lauren worries for Frankie

Lauren continues to struggle with motherhood worries.

Later in the hospital, Lauren cuddles Frankie and admits to Max that she lives in fear that one day social services will take him away.

Afterwards Max assures her if they stick together, they’ll be fine. Young love makes it’s own way…

