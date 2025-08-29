4 theories on who Tia Wardley is as spoilers confirm her arrival on Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Tia Wardley is about to rock up on the cobbles as theories circulate on who she is.

Tia Wardley was the name given to Carla by Logan Radcliffe when she quizzed him on Becky Swain’s death.

And now she’s about to introduce herself to the Swains and Connors. But, who could she be? See the top theories here!

Just who is Tia Wardley? (Credit: ITV)

1. An informant

One fan theory suggests that Tia Wardley was an informant who was getting information on Costello and the Radcliffes for Becky but Becky ended up dying when Costello found out.

A fan theory shared: “Hear me out… Tia Wardley was an informant, Becky was her handler. Kit uncovered this. She gave Becky info that linked Costello to the Radcliffes. Costello or his puppet master found out & had Becky killed so Tia ran & went into hiding. Kit has located her.”

But, if this were to be the case, could Tia have crucial information on how Becky really died?

2. Lisa’s sister

Another theory wonders if Tia is Lisa Swain‘s sister. Spoilers show that Lisa is rather surprised to see Tia in the Bistro, but could she already know her?

One fan took to X and wrote: ‘Is Tia Lisa’s sister?’

We don’t know much about Lisa’s family apart from late wife Becky and of course her daughter Betsy. But, is the Swain family about to expand?

Should Betsy be concerned? (Credit: ITV)

3. Becky’s child

In what would be a shock for both Lisa and Betsy, one theory reckons that Tia could be Betsy’s half-sister. Noticing that the characters look alike, the theory suggests that Becky could’ve had a child before meeting Lisa or had kept her a secret from her wife as a result of an affair.

Taking to X, a Coronation Street viewer wrote: “Has ‘Tia Wardley’ just announced she’s Betsy’s sister or summat cos why is Carla doing a concerned look at Betsy?”

Another suggested: “Betsy not being Lisa’s biological kid but Becky’s and this ‘Tia Wardley’ also being Becky’s…”

This would mean that despite what Lisa thought, Betsy was actually Becky’s biological child instead of her own…

4. Lisa’s child

A final fan theory has put about the idea that Tia could be Lisa’s secret child. Once Betsy was born, the babies could’ve been switched at birth meaning that Betsy Swain is somebody else’s child and that Tia is actually Lisa’s daughter.

One viewer shared: “Calling it now. Tia is Lisa’s real kid. Corrie will do the old swapped at birth malarkey they did with Ryan back in the day. Hope you all have a fabulous evening.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

