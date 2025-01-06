4 theories on how Eileen will leave Coronation Street as Sue Cleaver set to leave role after 25 years

It was announced this weekend that Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver is set to leave the soap after 25 years of playing Weatherfield icon Eileen Grimshaw. This weekend, Sue confirmed that she is leaving the soap “to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly”.

In an interview with The Sun, Sue said: “I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on Coronation Street. The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly.”

Sue is expected to remain on screens until April, with her exit storyline not yet confirmed by soap bosses. But how will Eileen depart the cobbles?

Eileen’s off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans react to Sue Cleaver exit as Eileen

Writing on social media as the news dropped, fans shared their reactions to Sue’s imminent exit. And many agreed that neither actor nor character had been given nearly enough to do recently.

“This is such a shame, although Eileen hasn’t been seen around the street much. She’s one of the few left who creates the comedy that Corrie is missing,” wrote one fan.

“Eileen has been underused for years so I’m not surprised Sue is off. But yikes to another one leaving,” said another.

And, as discussion ensued, talk turned to how Eileen might leave.

Death

Although Sue hasn’t yet confirmed whether her exit will be permanent, some viewers are hoping that it’ll be an emotional one.

“Death please,” wrote one fan, rather bluntly.

“We have not had a death of a long term character for a while. Not a murder please. A) heart attack B) traffic accident C) Fire D) Electrocuted fixing a light that Todd promised to do. E) The classic stair fall. I want an ambulance & crowd,” this fan continued.

Eileen’s exit could be bad news for George (Credit: ITV)

Reuniting with Jason

Another theory suggested that Eileen could reunite with son Jason in Thailand.

“I think she will split up with George and go live with Jason in Thailand,” said one fan on X.

Breakup with George… or leaving with him

This is bad news for George, who fans think will be left heartbroken as Eileen departs Weatherfield.

“Putting Eileen with George was never going to be believable. George should have been coupled with Mary with Brian battling to win Mary over,” agreed another, as they mooted an end to the relationship.

“If Eileen is also leaving is there any point of George being around?” wondered someone else, suggesting that George could exit with Eileen.

Fans aren’t happy about Debbie’s upcoming exit either (Credit: ITV)

Storyline swap

One popular – if unlikely – request was that Debbie Webster’s upcoming dementia storyline be given to Eileen instead.

“If Sue Cleaver has decided to leave she should be given the dementia storyline and keep Debbie Webster the best character on Corrie by miles- writing her out is a bad move as great actors on the street as so few these days,” said one fan.

“Thinking about this it makes even more sense to have given Eileen the dementia story instead of killing off Debbie who is one of the best characters,” wrote another.

“Should’ve given Eileen Debbie’s story then Debbie could’ve stayed,” said a third.

