‘I’m a 17-year-old Coronation Street fan and the backlash against teen storylines is nonsense’

A 17-year-old fan of Coronation Street has shared their views on teen storylines after Aadi Alahan’s recent party.

On Monday (June 23), Aadi Alahan hosted a house party at Dev’s house. The guests included other teenagers that live on the cobbles, such as Betsy and Lauren.

The party led to consequences due to the irresponsible actions from the teens.

In Monday’s episode of Coronation Street, Aadi had arranged a house party. The teens gathered together for a night of fun.

Some of the guests who were invited included Asha, Nina, Summer, Betsy, Lauren and Amy. Everyone was enjoying themselves until Dylan decided to bring Brody to the house party which he was not invited to.

Brody disrupted the party and was angry because Aadi spotted he was trying to sell LSD to the guests. Aadi wasn’t happy with this so he took the LSD off Brody and demanded for him to leave the party.

Once Brody had left, Aadi, Nina and Summer made drinks in the kitchen. They decided to use to pour LSD into their drinks so that they could have some fun.

Aadi left to deal with an incident before having his drink. Once he came back to the kitchen to enjoy his drink, he noticed it had gone.

He became quickly concerned as someone must have taken the wrong drink by mistake. In the heat of the moment, he began to ask the guests if they were feeling okay to see if he could work out who had been spiked.

Meanwhile, Lauren went outside as she wasn’t feeling well and started to hallucinate by seeing visions of late Joel.

She became panicked and needed to escape from him, so she broke into Underworld.

Meanwhile, Nina and Summer feared that they left someone for dead…

Coronation Street fans complain over teen storylines

Some fans took to social media to complain about Monday night’s episode as they become fearful that Coronation Street is losing its target audience by airing teen storylines.

One viewer exclaimed: “No more teens! Or young folk. I want Rita and the Kabin, and Evelyn and Roy. Not these young ones [bleep].”

Another fan stated: “Not sure who the Coronation Street writers are writing for these days, but it’s not the core audience. This teen-party storyline is painful to watch. Teenagers don’t watch Corrie. Adults who do don’t want this drivel. Come on Corrie, do better.”

A third Coronation Street watcher questioned: “What has happened to Corrie? Feels like a really bad teen sitcom.”

Young Coronation Street viewer defends teen storylines

Despite fan backlash it seems younger fans are in support of teen-focused storylines. We spoke to 17 year old avid Coronation Street fan, Darcy, who explained the importance of teen storylines.

Darcy stated: “It’s important soaps write storylines based on lives of teenagers as it makes the soap realistic and educates teens and adults.”

Another comment she made was that ‘Coronation Street is a tool to represent teenagers and give them a voice.’

The 17-year-old continued to say: “Teen storylines can be relatable and can help teens who need support or are too afraid to speak out. An example is the storyline of Liam being bullied by Mason.’

“These storylines make the soaps gain a larger fanbase and opens conversations with family members who watch Coronation Street.’

“Teenage storylines can also be inspiring and change youth mindsets for the better.”

She finished: “Having storylines based around the teenagers’ lives is entertaining for teens and it allows them to watch a show where parents aren’t concerned about the content they are watching which could influence them to make bad decisions. Instead Coronation Street shares important storylines that educates teenagers which will benefit them.”

