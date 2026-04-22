Tributes pour in as death of Benidorm actress Elsie Kelly, 89, announced and famous co-stars break silence

Benidorm favourite Elsie Kelly has sadly died, it was confirmed today (Wednesday, April 22), with her death leaving fans and co-stars mourning the loss of one of the sitcom’s most beloved stars.

The actress, best known for playing Noreen in the hit ITV comedy, passed away yesterday (Tuesday, April 21) at the age of 89, with her family by her side.

Elsie played Noreen in Benidorm (Credit: ITV)

Death of Benidorm star Elsie Kelly announced, aged 89

Elsie’s agent shared the news of her passing. They revealed she died peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by her loved ones.

Viewers will remember her fondly as Noreen, the sweet-natured mum of Johnny Vegas’ Geoff, better known as The Oracle, in Benidorm.

Away from the popular sitcom, Elsie enjoyed a long and varied career on screen. Her roles including Mrs Tardebigge in Crossroads, Joan in The Famous Five, and appearances in Skins and Intimate Relations.

Tributes pour in from Benidorm co-stars and creator

In a statement, her agent said: “She passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family on 21st April 2026 at the age of 89.

“With a career spanning decades across television, theatre, and film, she most recently became a household name through her work on Benidorm.”

They continued: “Her unmistakable charm, sharp timing and gentle humour made her a fan favourite.

“Beyond this iconic role, she appeared in numerous British television programmes, including Inside No. 9, Harry & the Wrinklies, The Famous Five and Crossroads.”

The death of Benidorm star Elsie Kelly has left her co-stars bereft (Credit: Video North West / YouTube)

‘So sad’

Following the sad news, several of Elsie’s Benidorm co-stars have shared touching messages in her memory. Crissy Rock – who recently shared that she’d split from her husband – said: “So sad to hear of the passing of Elsie Kelly this morning.

“We shared so many wonderful memories filming Benidorm. Moments I’ll always treasure. She was an absolute joy to work with and brought so much warmth and laughter wherever she went.

“I was so touched that she came to see me on tour a couple of times recently at St Helens Theatre Royal. It meant a lot. Thinking of her family and all who loved her. She’ll be deeply missed.”

Show creator Derren Litten also paid tribute, saying: “So sad to pass on the news of the passing of Elsie Kelly aka Noreen in Benidorm. One of the best-loved characters in the show. And certainly one of the most beloved cast members.

“Elsie’s acting abilities and comic genius were so natural they were almost taken for granted. Thanks for your talent but most of all your friendship. Elsie, I am very sad today but also happy to think of such a wonderful life well lived.”

Elsie Kelly leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances. However, it’s her portrayal of Noreen continuing to hold a special place in the hearts of Benidorm fans.

Read more: Tragic cause of death of BBC star revealed, after she passed away days after leaving hospital