Benidorm star Crissy Rock has revealed that she has split from her husband, Julian Buck.

The actress, 66, who took part in I’m A Celebrity… back in 2011, shared the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crissy Rock (@crissyrock_)

Crissy Rock shares marriage split news

Taking to Instagram today (Monday, September 15), Benidorm star Crissy announced that she and Julian have split.

The former couple tied the knot in 2018 after meeting in Benidorm, Spain. However, they went their separate ways in June 2024, before “officially separating” earlier this year.

In a written statement for her 26.2k followers, she wrote: “To my family, friends and followers, I want to take a moment to clarify that I am no longer with my husband, Julian. We have been estranged since June 2024 and officially separated in January of this year.

“I have had no contact with him since then. Please disregard any posts or information shared from the page ‘Julian Buck’ – this page is not affiliated with me and does not represent me in any way,” she then continued.

“Thank you for your understanding and respecting my privacy during this time.”

Crissy has split from her husband (Credit: ITV)

Fans support Crissy

Plenty of Crissy’s followers took to the comment section to send the star their support.

“Sending love divorce no matter what is still hard. Sending love and support,” one commented.

“Sending you love @crissyrock_,” another said.

A third then wrote: “Sending love and positivity to you always @crissyrock_.”

“Sad to hear this, sending a hug,” another added.

“Keep the chin up Crissy, such a strong fearless woman,” a fifth said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crissy Rock (@crissyrock_)

Crissy and Julian

Speaking to The Mirror in 2023, Crissy opened up about how she first met Julian, who is 10 years her junior. They’d met at the Riviera Hotel, Benidorm, when Crissy was on a night out with the Benidorm cast.

“We were all sitting outside. There were loads of people there and before we knew it was just me and him sitting there,” she said.

“He was talking to me and he said: ‘Do you mind if I keep in touch as a friend?’ Never ever, ever in a million years… I’ve never looked at him that day and thought I was going to marry him. It just happened, we are like mates. Sometimes I think, does he really love me?

“He’s 10 years younger, I don’t even know what he sees in me.”

They tied the knot in a movie-themed ceremony at Stockport cinema in 2018.

Read more: Chris Tarrant slams The Masked Singer and I’m A Celebrity offers: ‘Every year they ask me!’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.