A presenter on BBC, Lynda Shahwan, has sadly died following a reported car crash while on a family holiday.

The journalist, from Heath, Cardiff, had worked for Radio Wales for more than 25 years.She recently co-hosted on Radio Two gardener Terry Walton on his Plotcast gardening podcast.

However, this week, it was announced that mum-of-two Lynda had tragically died aged just 53.

Lynda’s death was announced this week (Credit: BBC)

BBC presenter Lynda Shahwan dies aged 53

On Tuesday (July 22) Lynda’s colleagues at Radio Wales paid tribute to the journalist who was a “very special person”.

Head of Radio Wales Carolyn Hitt said: “Since she began her career with Radio Wales in 1999 she made a brilliant impact on the station, on and off air, working across almost all of our output.

“For several years, Lynda was Roy Noble’s fellow presenter on his morning show, where he affectionately christened her ‘The Lily from Caerphilly.'”

“More recently, Lynda was back in front of the mic once more. This time with Terry Walton, co-presenting and producing her fantastic passion project the Plotcast. Just one of the many examples of her creativity and innovation.

“We are all devastated at Radio Wales at the sudden loss of our much-loved colleague and friend and our hearts go out to Lynda’s husband Sharif – who is also a much-loved colleague – their two sons and all their family and friends.”

Tributes have poured in (Credit: BBC)

Lynda was ‘taken far too soon’

It is understood that Lynda died after a car crash while on holiday.

Paying tribute to his podcast colleague, Terry Walton said: “We pass our sympathies on to Lynda’s husband Sharif, their two sons and all of the family on the tragic and sudden taking of Lynda from us far too soon.”

“My last two years of working with Lynda on the Plotcast were the most fulfilling and cherished broadcasting I have done.”

He added: “Our chemistry and her creative talent made every episode a gem of gardening knowledge. Her professionalism and easy going manner made every recording a pleasure and brought the best out of us both.

“We became true friends and after recording we would both relax and discuss many aspects of life.”

Broadcaster Howard Griffiths paid tribute. He said on X: “Deeply upset, very very upset by [the] news of the passing of Lynda Shahwan following a car accident on holiday in Canada.

“Worked closely with Lynda at BBC Radio Wales & BBC Events. A wonderfully kind & thoughtful friend & colleague. Thoughts are with her family.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty hits back at ‘hurtful’ weight comments

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know