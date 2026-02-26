‘Shameless career gold-digger!’ Benidorm creator Derren Litten in apparent rant at ex-husband Jake Canuso in devastating update

Benidorm creator Derren Litten has appeared to hit out at ex-husband Jake Canuso in a scathing tweet which could have a devastating impact on any series return.

The final episode of the iconic series aired in 2018. And, since then, cast, creator and millions of fans have been vocal about their desire for a show comeback.

However, last night (February 25), Derren posted a tweet about a “shameless career gold-digger” that he hasn’t named. And his followers seem convinced that, if he’s talking about his ex, then there’s no way he’ll be returning to any new series…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Derren Litten (left) wrote ITV series Benidorm (Credit: Splash News)

Derren Litten hits out and followers reckon it’s aimed at Jake Canuso

Posting on social media last night. Derren revealed that he’s selling the £1m home that he wrote the ITV series in.

He shared a listing for the four-bedroom villa in Alicante, Spain, alongside a scathing caption. He said: “Would you like to buy the house where I wrote the Benidorm TV series? I love this house but thanks to a shameless, career gold-digger I have to sell. As the Spanish say, No pasa nada!”

No pasa nada translates to no problem.

Comments came thick and fast, with many followers speculating he was referring to Jake, who played Mateo in the series.

Jake Canuso played Mateo in the series and was married to its creator (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Derren and Jake split?

The couple called time on their relationship at the end of 2022 – leading to one of the messiest divorces in TV history. They were finally granted a divorce in August 2024.

Derren previously said: “I don’t really talk about my personal life but the reason I’ve been a bit scarce on the socials is for the last 18 months I’ve been going through a pretty miserable divorce. So I’m obviously poor now.”

Would you like to buy the house where I wrote the Benidorm TV series ? I love this house but thanks to a shameless, career gold digger I have to sell. As the Spanish say, No pasa nada! https://t.co/2yw8hcpFVz — Derren Litten (@DerrenLitten) February 25, 2026

‘Mateo is Benidorm’

“Sounds like he’s talking about the Mateo actor, did they use to date?” asked one follower. “Is this person Jake? Or is that just a rumour?” asked another. “Safe to say Mateo won’t be appearing in any future episodes!” quipped a third.

A source previously alleged to The Sun: “Mateo is Benidorm, he’s the character that everyone wants to see. He’s been part of the Solana since the beginning so for him not to feature in any future reboot, well it just would not be the same without him.

“Jake created one of the show’s most loved characters in Matteo but with everything that’s happened between him and Derren, it’s not looking good.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Will Benidorm ever return to our screens? What everyone involved has said! Rumours are hotter than a Solana sunbed as fans wonder if cult ITV comedy Benidorm could ever return to our screens. And while there’s still no official green light, cast and creator comments suggest the dream isn’t dead just yet… Benidorm return teased by series creator First up, the creator himself. Writer Derren Litten has repeatedly said ITV has not commissioned a new series. However, he’s confirmed talks have happened. In a Facebook Live tease, he admitted he’d been speaking to ITV bosses, adding they might commission something “in the next few weeks [or] couple of months”. That’s not a no… but it’s definitely not a yes either. Meanwhile, beloved Joyce Temple-Savage star Sherrie Hewson has been far more optimistic. She revealed scripts for a potential revival have already been written and given to ITV, who reportedly “love them”. However, she warned the Spain-based shoot makes the show “one of the most expensive ever” to produce. Streaming numbers could bring about a recommission… Other cast members keep fuelling the buzz about Benidorm making a TV return. Kenneth actor Tony Maudsley sparked comeback chatter with nostalgic posts, while insiders say the show’s enduring popularity on streaming has ITV watching closely. Derren and Jake – a fly in the ointment? But not everything is rosy in the Solana. Behind-the-scenes tensions – including Litten’s messy split from Mateo actor Jake Canuso – could complicate any reunion. As such, reports suggesting negotiations over his return might be tricky. So… will it return? Right now, there’s no official commission, but scripts exist, talks have happened, and the cast are keen. So it seems the return of Benidorm may be packed and ready… it just hasn’t checked in yet.

Read more: Sherrie Hewson claims ‘Benidorm is coming back’ – but the show’s Solana Hotel is currently a building site

So would you like to see Benidorm make a comeback? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.