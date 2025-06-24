Benidorm boss Derren Litten’s divorce from Jake Canuso ‘threatens to derail show’s comeback’

A new series of Benidorm is reportedly under threat after the show’s creator Derren Litten and star Jake Canuso were rocked by a “miserable” divorce.

The beloved ITV show has been tipped for a while to make a comeback after seven years. Created by Derren, 54, the sitcom followed holiday-makers in a Spanish resort, where Jake’s, 55, character Mateo Castellano worked.

But fans hoping for a new series will be disappointed, as it’s been reported that Derren and Jake’s recent divorce has caused a “big headache”…

Jake divorced from the show’s creator last year (Credit: ITV)

Are Derren Litten and Jake Canuso a couple?

Derren and Jake – who appeared in all 10 series of Benidorm – were together for several years. They lived in Benidorm, Spain. The writer even had his own bar in the city, called Mateo’s, where Jake often turned up for special guest appearances.

However, in 2022, the showbiz couple went their separate ways and officially divorced last year. And, according to reports, Derren and Jake’s divorce is making the show’s return to screens rather difficult…

“Jake created one of the show’s most loved characters in Mateo, but with everything that’s happened between him and Derren, it’s not looking good,” a source claimed to The Sun.

Derren spoke about the ‘miserable’ divorce (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘It’s all become one big headache’

Another also claimed that “conversations have been had”. They said: “The only way Jake will return is if ITV make him a huge offer, one that he could not possibly turn down.”

The source continued: “But obviously Derren is making negotiations difficult. He is the writer and creator and believes that he should make all the decisions. The fans would want to see Matteo, which ITV get. It’s all become one big headache.”

Derren on ‘miserable’ divorce

Derren and Jake’s divorce was granted in August 2024. At the time, Derren shared how awful the experience had been via a post on X.

He shared: “I don’t really talk about my personal life here, but the reason I’ve been a bit scarce on the socials is that for the last 18 months, I’ve been going through a pretty miserable divorce.

“So I’m obviously poor now. And you thought we couldn’t have more in common than we already do?!”

Read more: Corrie’s Tony Maudsley ‘devastated’ over death of Benidorm ‘family member’ as fans rally round

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.