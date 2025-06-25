Too many teens? Coronation Street fans beg soap to return to its roots

With this week’s Coronation Street episodes focusing mainly on the younger cast, fans aren’t happy with the teens and their storyline.

The week so far has focused on Aadi’s midsummer party and Lauren Bolton’s LSD nightmare.

But, the episodes haven’t gone down well with all fans and have brought in a fair few complaints.

Aadi’s party is the main focus of the week (Credit: ITV)

Aadi’s midsummer party in Coronation Street

On Monday night on the cobbles (June 23), Aadi Alahan hosted a midsummer party at Dev’s place after Bernie conjured up the idea for him.

With Bernie telling the teens that they were ‘boring’ and ‘old before their time,’ Aadi set out to change his reputation.

But, when Brody Michaelis turned up and started trying to flog LSD, Aadi grabbed it off him and kicked him out.

He then decided to take some LSD with Nina and Summer but left his full cup unattended. When he returned, the LSD was gone…

It then became apparent that Lauren had taken it and had entered the factory in a state after hallucinating Joel.

With Aadi taking Lauren back to his to sleep it off, Nina and Summer had a problem of their own to deal with as the high friends entered Roy’s Rolls in tears after witnessing something that left them distraught.

Fans prefer a mixed age range (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fed up of storylines centred around teens

Coronation Street fans have taken to social media to share their upset over the current teen heavy storylines. They miss scenes that focused on a mix of ages rather than just the younger cast.

One upset fan commented: “No more teens! Or young folk. I want Rita and the Kabin, and Evelyn and Roy. Not these young ones [bleep].”

Another unhappy viewer shared: “Not sure who the Coronation Street writers are writing for these days, but it’s not the core audience. This teen-party storyline is painful to watch. Teenagers don’t watch Corrie. Adults who do don’t want this drivel. Come on Corrie, do better.”

A third person didn’t hold back and wrote: “What has happened to Corrie? Feels like a really bad teen sitcom.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

