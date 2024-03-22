12 Coronation Street spoilers for next week including robbery at the Rovers, upsetting news for Paul and Christina returns

Coronation Street spoilers for next week include a frightening robbery at the Rovers for Glenda, heartbreaking news for Paul and a return for Christina that sends Daisy into a spin.

Here are 12 Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

Paul is faced with reality next week (Credit: ITV)

1. Paul gets upsetting news

Bernie takes Paul to his specialist appointment and the speech therapist confirms his speech and ability to eat solid food have deteriorated. She suggests a feeding tube.

Paul returns home and breaks the news he can’t eat solid food because of choking fears. As Billy is cooking a roast dinner, Paul puts on a brave face and insists if it’s liquidised he’ll be fine to join in.

It’s an emotional moment as the family eat together and Paul fights back tears.

Things are taking their toll on Roy (Credit: ITV)

2. Roy’s sleepwalking again

Nina’s concerned to find a pan on the stove at the cafe and Roy realises he must have been sleepwalking again. He reassures Nina and then tells Dee-Dee whatever the cost he’ll pay to clear his name.

Does Sarah know the truth? (Credit: ITV)

3. Damon caught out in Coronation Street spoilers

Damon gives Harry a VR headset for his birthday and apologises for not being able to make his party.

However, later Sarah talks to Ed about the job he’s doing for Damon and realises he has been lying to her. Will Damon be able to talk his way out of this one?

Will Christina blow everything? (Credit: ITV)

4. Christina returns

Daisy is horrified when Christina messages to say she’s coming to stay for two weeks. She calls her and tells her she’s not welcome and instead should visit her friend in Amsterdam.

However, Christina soon arrives at the Rovers and reveals her passport has expired so she has nowhere else to stay. Ryan insists she should at least stay for a drink after lending them all that money to buy the pub. Will Christina blow their cover?

Will Steve finally get lucky? (Credit: ITV)

5. Steve and Ken go dating!

Steve is annoyed there’s been no interest in his dating profile. Debbie suggests he head to the cocktail night at the Chariot Square Hotel to try his luck.

When Steve heads home to get ready, he finds Ken trying on jackets revealing he’s going with him! Steve tries to act pleased, but will he reveal how he really feels?

Ken’s still got it! (Credit: ITV)

6. Ken gets lucky!

At the hotel, Debbie hands Steve and Ken two drinks and tells them Elspeth, an older lady at the bar, bought them. But it turns out she’s got her eye on Ken, not Steve! How will Steve feel?

Is Cassie right for Steve? (Credit: ITV)

7. Steve hits it off – with Cassie!

Later in the week there’s a speed dating night at the Rovers and Steve is not happy to find himself sitting opposite Tracy! However, he then moves on to Cassie and the pair hit it off.

Steve then asks Cassie if she’d like to meet up again. Could this be the next big romance for Steve?

Is Summer going for good? (Credit: ITV)

8. Summer leaves in Coronation Street spoilers

After booking her tickets to Boston, Summer‘s leaving date is very close. As she says an emotional farewell to Todd, Billy and Paul, she gets in a taxi and heads for the airport.

Glenda is left shaken (Credit: ITV)

9. Robbery at the Rovers

Glenda is left in charge of the Rovers for the speed dating event and it’s a chaotic night. Once Glenda has closed up, she heads back to the bar and is shocked to find masked burglars raiding the till.

Glenda is ordered to get down on the floor and she does as she’s told, absolutely terrified. The men make off with the takings and once they’ve gone, shaken Glenda calls the police.

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

10. Glenda struggles

Although she’s putting on a brave face, it’s clear Glenda is shaken by the robbery. Jenny insists she takes the morning off to recover.

However, later that evening, Glenda goes to get a nightcap for her, Jenny and Daisy and relives the awful events. Things are clearly taking their toll, but will anyone help Glenda?

Can Sarah ever forgive Adam? (Credit: ITV)

11. Adam pushes Sarah

Sarah calls at the flat and asks Adam if they can delay the sale of the flat. He’s willing and tells her there’s no rush. However when he asks if they can be friends again, shaken Sarah insists it’s too soon and rushes out.

12. Joseph tries out for Oakhill

Joseph nervously takes his entrance exam for Oakhill. The next day the Admissions Officer reveals he has passed. She now has to come round to interview Joseph at home.

Gemma and Chesney clean the house in preparation for her arrival, but how will it go?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.