Coronation Street spoilers: Glenda attacked by armed robbers in the Rovers

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Glenda Shuttleworth faces terror when she is attacked by armed robbers in the Rovers.

When the barmaid walks in on a gang of masked men robbing the pub’s takings and liquor collection, she’s left in grave danger. But will she survive her encounter with terror?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this story in full below.

Glenda’s in for a scare (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny and Glenda make plans as Daisy fumes

In the Rovers, Jenny tells Daisy and Glenda about her plans for a speed dating night. Enthusiastic Glenda is all in on the idea, whilst Daisy fakes a smile through gritted teeth.

Later, as Jenny heads out to a posh dinner with Rita, and Daisy goes away with Ryan, Glenda agrees to host the speed dating night. Glenda is looking glam for the event – but the night is lacking in romance, save from Christina flirting with one tattooed guy.

Unsuspecting Glenda walks into the bar to find a gang of burglars robbing the joint (Credit: ITV)

Glenda gets an unwelcome visitor

With the evening over and the pub closed, Glenda heads through to the bar. She is horrified to find masked burglars in there, raiding the till.

One of the men demands that Glenda gets down on the floor. Terrified, Glenda obeys.

As the robbers flee with the takings, an upset Glenda calls the police. Later, as Jenny returns home, Glenda breaks the bad news.

Poor Glenda is left traumatised by her ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Glenda struggles after robbery ordeal

The next day, as Glenda puts on a brave face, Jenny insists that she takes the morning off work.

Paul and Billy pop into the Rovers to retrieve Paul’s laptop, and are gutted to find out it was stolen by the burglars. This leaves Glenda feeling even more terrible than before.

With the pub closed for the day, Glenda offers to pour Jenny and Daisy a nightcap. However, as she heads through to the bar, she’s forced to relive the events of the night before.

It’s clear that the trauma is taking its toll on Glenda.

