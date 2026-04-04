The bizarre reason Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were ‘banned’ from speaking to William and Harry

Once upon a time, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry were seen as a tight knit group of royal cousins, growing up side by side within the same rarefied world. They holidayed together, attended family events, and were often described as each other’s closest allies within the extended royal circle.

But beneath that closeness, fractures appeared early.

The ‘fall out’ between Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Prince William and Prince Harry

Much of the early tension is said to trace back to a breakdown in the once warm relationship between Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson. The two women had been close friends, navigating royal life together as outsiders who married in. However, their friendship reportedly soured in the early 1990s.

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One story that has endured involves a seemingly minor but symbolic disagreement. Fergie is said to have claimed she developed verrucae after borrowing Diana’s shoes. The comment allegedly caused offence, triggering a deeper rift between the two. According to reports, Diana reacted strongly, with some accounts suggesting she declared Fergie “persona non grata.”

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana’s disagreement

The fallout did not stay contained between the adults. It reportedly affected their children too. Beatrice and Eugenie were said to have been kept at a distance from William and Harry for a period, despite previously being considered their “favourite” cousins. Royal biographers have suggested that Diana could be fiercely protective of her bond with her sons, sometimes cutting people out during conflicts, a pattern that may have shaped this temporary divide.

Although the cousins later appeared to reconnect, the idea of underlying tension never fully disappeared.

Fast forward to recent years, and the dynamic has shifted again, this time for very different reasons. The well documented rift between William and Harry has created a new divide within the family, placing relatives in difficult positions. At the same time, renewed scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew has brought fresh attention to Beatrice and Eugenie.

Their father’s controversies have inevitably drawn them into the wider narrative, despite their efforts to maintain relatively low profile public roles. Questions have been raised about where they fit within the modern monarchy and how visible they should be at major events.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry’s run-in

A reported tense encounter between Harry and Andrew at the coronation of King Charles III in 2023 only added to the sense of unease. Observers noted the awkwardness, interpreting it as another sign of strained relationships behind palace walls.

Speculation has since swirled about the York sisters’ future within royal life, including whether they will continue to appear at high profile occasions.

What was once a close bond between four cousins has, over time, been shaped by personal fallouts, shifting loyalties and the pressures of public scrutiny.

Read more: Sad ‘real reason’ Beatrice and Eugenie are staying away from Easter service

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