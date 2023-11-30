King Charles admits he’s ‘alright’ in first appearance following ‘royal racist’ book claim

Following the ‘royal racist’ book claims, King Charles has broken his silence to reassure he’s “alright” as he made an appearance in Dubai.

Last night Piers Morgan identified two royals said to have been named in Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame as ‘discussing Prince Archie’s skin colour’.

The former GMB co-host claimed doing so ensured there might be a “more open debate about this whole farrago”.

King Charles’ visit to Dubai

According to reports, members of the royal family have been angered by the claims.

But today (November 30), the King smiled as he met Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Dubai.

Charles is there to give a keynote speech at the COP28 climate change conference.

I’m alright, thank you very much. Just about.

Asked in front of cameras how he is by the President, Charles replied: “I’m alright, thank you very much. Just about.”

What did Piers Morgan say?

Speaking on his Talk TV show on Wednesday (November 29), Piers claimed: “If Dutch people, wandering into a bookshop, can pick it up and see these names, then you – British people, here, who actually pay for the British royal family, you’re entitled to know too.”

The broadcaster continued: “Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it.

“But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all. Like I say, I don’t believe there was.”

He then named the two royals said to have been mentioned in Dutch translations of Endgame.

However, appearing on This Morning today, Scobie said: “I never submitted a book that had those names in it.”

Omid Scobie on This Morning today

Scobie told ITV daytime presenters Craig Doyle and Alison Hammond: “I can only talk about my version.

“I’m obviously frustrated. And I wouldn’t say I’m upset about it. Because to be honest, I’ve been operating a bubble of no emotion for the last 10 days.

“But I’m frustrated about it just like how many of the other things I’ve seen, written or said about the book.”

Scobie also indicated he wouldn’t have done anything differently regarding the book and the content

“I wrote it without fear or favour,” he insisted. Mr Scobie added: “I knew this book would be controversial.”

He also maintained he is not pals with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Scobie said of the Sussexes: “I’m not their friend. I’ve never sat down with Meghan privately for interviews. I’ve never exchanged information with Meghan. I’m not in their private world in any way whatsoever.”

