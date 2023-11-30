Piers Morgan has identified two royals said to have been named in Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame as ‘discussing Prince Archie’s skin colour’.

The broadcaster revealed the names on his Talk TV show last night (Wednesday November 29). He later shared his claim with his 8.7 million Twitter followers.

According to reports, a Dutch translation of Endgame containing the names went on sale in the Netherlands earlier this week. The publisher is said to have withdrawn and pulped copies, with claims there was an error in translation.

And appearing on This Morning today (Thursday November 30), Mr Scobie said: “I never submitted a book that had those names in it.”

Piers Morgan: ‘You’re entitled to know too’

Former GMB co-host Piers said his naming the royals alleged to have been identified by the Duchess of Sussex in letters written to King Charles ensured there might be a “more open debate about this whole farrago”.

He said: “If Dutch people, wandering into a bookshop, can pick it up and see these names, then you – British people, here, who actually pay for the British royal family, you’re entitled to know too.”

I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family.

Piers continued: “Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it.

“But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all. Like I say, I don’t believe there was.”

He then revealed the royal family members said to have been named in Endgame.

Scobie claims

Mr Scobie claimed in the English version of his book that he knew the names of the two people allegedly involved. However, he said he was unable to name them in the UK because of libel laws.

He has subsequently said on Dutch TV that “there was no version from me in which names were mentioned”.

However, it has since been reported a second name was also published in the Dutch version. It is said to have appeared alongside a repeat of the first name.

The passage is said to have read: “Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about possible unconscious bias within the family, after it was revealed that…[alleged name] and… [alleged name] had participated in these kinds of discussions about Archie,.. [alleged name] avoided discussing the subject with… [alleged name].”

Mr Scobie is reported to have said: “Having only written and edited the English version of Endgame, I can only comment on that manuscript – which does not name the two individuals who took part in the conversation.

“I’m happy to hear that the error in the translation of the Dutch edition book is being fixed.”

ED! has approached Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment.

Reaction to Piers Morgan

Amid speculation on social media from Piers’ followers about legal moves, royal talking heads disagreed with the presenter’s decision.

Royal commentator Angela Levin told MailOnline: “I think it’s the wrong thing to do, because that, in a way, is helping Harry and Meghan to smirch the royals. To punish the royals and humiliate them.’

She added: “It’s just so unnecessary and spiteful and nasty. I think it’s very wrong of him. I think we should all keep our mouths shut because we’re not on Omid’s side are we? He’s certainly not. He’s not on Harry’s or Meghan’s side, and I think it’s therefore a mistake.”

Author Richard Fitzwilliams also felt Piers should not have named the royals allegedly mentioned in Endgame.

He said: “To suddenly seize the nation’s attention and propel yourself forward in this way, I think, is absolutely shameful. It just shows that certain individuals would do anything to get publicity.”

However, some Twitter users were supportive of Piers’ actions. “Thank you for having the guts to say it. It is completely and utterly disgusting that these LIARS have run roughshod over the UK,” one user said.

“Haha amazing, good for him,” another wrote.

