King Charles reportedly branded Harry ‘that fool’ following Duke’s claims about royals in Netflix documentary

King Charles reportedly lashed out at his son, Prince Harry, branding the Duke “that fool” following the release of his Netflix documentary last year, The Sun claims.

According to the tabloid, a new book reveals Charles‘ unhappy reaction to his second son’s decision to open up about feuds within the royal family in the doc, titled Harry & Meghan.

It was announced in September 2020 that the Sussexes had signed a multi-year deal to produce content for Netflix. It has been claimed in numerous reports that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were paid £100 million by the streaming giant.

The Harry & Meghan was released last year (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix

The Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries dropped at the start of December 2022.

Among the more eye-opening revelations contained within were claims about the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the royals, how William ‘screamed’ at his brother over ‘Megxit’, and further claims about the ‘leaking’ of stories by royals to the press.

Neither Charles, William nor any other members of the royal family have commented directly on any of the claims.

However, according to claims reportedly from Sussex author Omid Scobie, the series was a headache for Harry’s royal relatives.

“Heads were in hands and migraines were brewing’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles and Prince Harry: ‘That fool’

It is claimed Mr Scobie writes in Endgame: “At the Palace, heads were in hands and migraines were brewing.

‘Charles went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticising ‘that fool’.’

“‘[The show] took the wind out of everyone’s sails,’ said one aide. ‘[Charles] went from not wanting anyone to talk about his son to openly criticising ‘that fool’.'”

Charles v William?

Endgame also reportedly suggests Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, are “on a collision course”.

But that alleged claim has apparently been dismissed by other royal authors.

Former royal correspondent for The Sun Phil Dampier told the tabloid: “It’s totally rubbish to suggest William and the King would ever be at loggerheads.

“They’ve grown incredibly close and there is no way in which William would do anything to undermine him.”

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace – as well as the Sussexes reps – for comment.

Prince Harry and his father reportedly didn’t speak for months (Credit: Netflix)

King Charles and Harry latest

Earlier this month it was reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been in touch with Charles.

It was said to have been six months since they were in contact. The Sussexes reportedly did so to wish the King a happy 75th birthday.

A source told The Sun at the time: “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”

It was suggested Harry and King Charles hadn’t spoken in person since the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022.

The source is said to have added: “There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years – and the deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call.”

