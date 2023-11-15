Prince Harry and Meghan wish King Charles happy birthday after six months of silence

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have broken their silence with King Charles after six months.

The couple reached out to His Royal Highness to wish him a happy 75th birthday yesterday (14 November), it has been reported.

A source told The Sun: “The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday.”

The transatlantic call is the first time King Charles has spoken to his son and daughter-in-law in six months.

Harry, Meghan and Charles in talks

They last spoke shortly before Charles’ Coronation in April. And although Prince Harry has visited the UK several times since then, he hasn’t seen his dad since May.

Relations between the families soured after Harry’s move to America, his explosive memoir Spare, and the couple’s Netflix series.

In fact, it’s thought Harry and King Charles haven’t spoken face to face since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September last year.

The insider added: “There is still a long way to go to mend the rift created over many years – and the deeper issues caused by allegations in the Netflix series and Spare are not healed with a phone call.”

However, the birthday chat was said to be friendly and cordial. Harry, Meghan, and Charles even made plans to speak again soon.

King Charles’ big birthday

King Charles enjoyed a “normal working day” on Tuesday, heading to Didcot with Queen Camilla to tackle food poverty. He then hosted 400 healthcare professionals at Buckingham Palace, followed by a private dinner at Clarance House for close friends and family.

However, Harry allegedly snubbed an invite to this birthday celebration.

The royal lives in America with Meghan and their two children and certainly has a lot on his own plate at the moment.

Harry and Meghan have been dogged by rumours about the state of their relationship of late.

Just last month it was reported that the pair are ‘living apart’ after ‘losing the spark’ in their marriage.

And now Harry is thought to be house-hunting in the UK, causing a further divide between him and his wife.

