In the latest royal news, Zara and Mike Tindall have revealed they’d love to move Down Under.

King Charles’ niece and Mike, formerly an I’m A Celebrity contestant, are said to “love the pace of life” in Australia.

However, in a week where claims about ‘royal racists’ have been broadcast on British TV, Mike has addressed how moving to the other side of the world may not be an option for them.

Zara and Mike Tindall would ‘love’ to live in Oz

Reportedly speaking to The Weekly, ex-rugby player Mike admitted the couple had discussed how much they’d want to be residents in Oz.

“We’ve said numerous times if we weren’t living in England, we’d love living there,” the 45-year-old royal said.

We just love that part of the world and love the pace of life.

Additionally, he went on: “Living there isn’t realistic because it’s so far away from our families. But we do love it. We’ve got a great friendship group in Australia and Zara has one in New Zealand as well. We just love that part of the world and love the pace of life.”

‘I’m all about that’

Furthermore, the dad of three also praised Aussies for being on his wavelength.

Mike added: “Australians have a great sense of humour, they like a bit of banter. They don’t mind having a go at each other. They don’t take each other too seriously… and I’m all about that.”

Royal news

Meanwhile, Mike’s comments have been shared by news outlets amid reports concerning the identification of alleged ‘royal racists’.

Piers Morgan yesterday (November 29) identified two royals said to have been named in Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame as ‘discussing Prince Archie’s skin colour’.

The former newspaper editor claimed: “If Dutch people, wandering into a bookshop, can pick it up and see these names, then you – British people, here, who actually pay for the British royal family, you’re entitled to know too.”

Piers ‘doesn’t believe racist comments were made’

Furthermore, Piers also made it clear he won’t believe the allegations until there is proof.

Additionally, he continued: “Because I don’t believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family. And until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it.

“But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all. Like I say, I don’t believe there was.”

‘I’m not in their private world’

However, appearing on This Morning today (November 30), Mr Scobie said: “I never submitted a book that had those names in it.”

Furthermore, he spoke about being “obviously frustrated”. Additionally, he denied being a personal pal of the Sussexes.

Mr Scobie insisted: “I’m not their friend. I’ve never sat down with Meghan privately for interviews. I’ve never exchanged information with Meghan. I’m not in their private world in any way whatsoever.”

Additionally, he indicated he wouldn’t have done anything differently regarding the book and the content, claiming he wrote it “without fear or favour”.

Meanwhile, King Charles has broken his silence following broadcaster Piers’ claims.

“I’m alright, thank you very much. Just about,” he said in front of cameras in Dubai. He is there to give a keynote speech at the COP28 climate change conference.

His words came as Charles met Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

