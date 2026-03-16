Royal family faces unexpected backlash following Mother’s Day photos

The royal family marked Mother’s Day on March 15 with a heartfelt tribute across its official social media channels. But while the message celebrated several royal mothers past and present, some fans quickly noticed one notable absence and were not shy about pointing it out.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day was marked across the UK, with the royal family’s accounts sharing a series of touching photographs. The tribute honoured figures including Queen Elizabeth II and The Queen Mother.

However, the selection of images prompted criticism from some followers who felt another beloved royal should also have been remembered.

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The royal family’s social media pages marked Mother’s Day on Sunday (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family sparks backlash with Mother’s Day post

The first photo in the post showed a black and white image of the late Queen Elizabeth II walking alongside her mother, The Queen Mother.

A second throwback image captured Queen Elizabeth II sitting on a bench with two of her children, Princess Anne and King Charles, when they were young. One of the queen’s famous corgis could be seen in the background.

The final photograph featured Queen Camilla pictured with her late mother, Rosalind Shand.

Alongside the images, the caption read: “Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday.”

But as the post gained attention, some fans questioned why Princess Diana had not been included.

Some fans took issue with Princess Diana not being included in the royal family’s Mother’s Day post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘William’s mother should have been praised too’

Although many followers praised the tribute, others pointed out that the late Princess Diana, mother to Prince William and Prince Harry, had not been mentioned.

One person commented: “Don’t forget the great mother of Harry and William.”

Another wrote: “William’s mother should have been praised too.”

Someone else said: “You forgot the mother of the king’s children.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Where’ the mother of future king? No matter how much you try, you’ll never erase her!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Prince William remembers Princess Diana on Mother’s Day

Elsewhere, Prince William chose to mark the day with his own moving tribute to his late mother on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media pages.

Princess Diana died in August 1997 when William was just 15 years old.

She died in a car accident in Paris at the age of 36.

On Instagram, William shared a photo from his childhood showing him as a toddler walking through a meadow of flowers with his mother smiling beside him.

William wrote: “Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W.”

The king became monarch upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles lost his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. On that day, he became monarch at the age of 73.

Queen Camilla also experienced the loss of her mother earlier in life. Rosalind Shand died in 1994 at the age of 72 as a result of osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones.

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Camilla’s grandmother had also died from the same condition. After her mother’s death, Queen Camilla became president of the Royal Osteoporosis Society in 2001, having supported the charity since 1994.

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